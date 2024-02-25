Islamabad court forms special division to hear appeal of Imran Khan, his wife and Shah Mahmood Qureshi





ANI | Updated: Feb 25, 2024 11:16 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 25 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday formed a special division to hear the appeals of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday against their convictions. in the encryption and Toshakhana cases, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi challenged the conviction and their sentences of 10 years each in the figure case. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi appealed their convictions in the Toshakhana case. The court sentenced them to 14 years' imprisonment each and asked them to pay a fine of 1.54 billion Pakistani Rupees (PKR). The IHC division bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, will hear the appeals on Monday. The appeal against the conviction in the encryption case stated that the arrest and pre-trial detention hearing which took place on August 16, 2023 was conducted in “the most reprehensible, clandestine and secret manner”. The IHC division bench said the prosecution failed to produce the complete case before the trial court against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and the judge indicted Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a hurry, according to the Dawn report. . In the appeal, the two leaders recalled that the IHC division had to abandon the first instance proceedings twice due to “blatant illegalities”. However, Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain allegedly concluded the trial without following mandatory procedural requirements. The plea said that Imran Khan and his lawyer extended full cooperation to the trial court and did not seek an unnecessary adjournment to dwell on the legal proceedings. However, the judge did not ensure a fair trial and “the proceedings were rushed by the court at breakneck speed for reasons “known only to the court itself”, and the trial ended in less than 20 days.

According to the appeal, the defense counsel cross-examined four prosecution witnesses and the case was adjourned to January 25 when one lawyer appeared before the Islamabad High Court and another lawyer had to stand. travel to Lahore for dental surgery, Dawn reported. The case was adjourned until January 27 when the judge appointed state lawyers for former Prime Minister Khan and Foreign Minister Qureshi. According to the appeal, Khan and Qureshi strongly opposed “these so-called state lawyers without their consent, but to no avail.” Both executives then asked the court to call their lead attorney for assistance with cross-examination. However, the trial court refused to wait for it. In the appeal, it was mentioned that the trial in the encryption case was moved to a “secret room” and concluded in a “very short period of time.” The appeal in the Toshakhana case alleged that the trial was conducted in violation of the fundamental right to a fair trial, according to the Dawn report. The appeal stated that Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and their lawyers had cooperated with the court. However, on January 29, Judge Muhammad Bashir “suddenly and illegally” shut down their right to cross-examine prosecution witnesses. The plea said that senior advocate Sardar Latif Khan Khosa was contesting the elections and had already sought a general adjournment from the Supreme Court. and higher courts. However, the trial court denied his request. According to the appeal, alternative counsel Zaheer Abbas was not given a reasonable time to prepare his arguments because the court was “under undue pressure to decide the case before February 8, 2024”, the date of Pakistan's elections, Dawn reported. The appeal said defense counsel sought on Jan. 30 to reinstate the cross-examination. However, the application was not approved and the judge adjourned the hearing till January 31 when he announced the judgment without even recording the statements of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi under the article 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. He said the accountability judge had sentenced Imran Khan “randomly, bypassing established procedure and practice”. [and] under apparent/visible pressure.” (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/islamabad-court-forms-special-division-bench-to-hear-appeal-of-imran-khan-his-wife-and-shah-mahmood-qureshi20240225111624 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

