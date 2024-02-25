Jokowi opens voice on PDIP speech to become Prabowo-Gibran opposition







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi speaks sparingly about the PDI Perjuangan's speech becoming an opposition to the government of Prabowo Subianto – Gibran Rakabuming Raka. According to the former mayor of Solo, this should be asked directly from party administrators. “Yes, just ask those in PDI Perjuangan,” Jokowi said after the inauguration of the Commander-in-Chief Hospital of the National Defense Center Soedirman and 20 TNI hospitals in Bintaro, South Jakarta, DKI Jakarta, quoted on Sunday ( 25/2/2024). . The talk that PDI Perjuangan would become the Prabowo-Gibran opposition emerged after the quick count results (quick account) shows that the pair promoted by the Advanced Indonesia Coalition is superior to its opponents. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT As is known, PDI Perjuangan parted ways with Jokowi in the 2024 presidential election. PDI Perjuangan carries Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md, while Jokowi supports his son Gibran, who joins forces with Prabowo. The PDIP Perjuangan then gave the signal that his party would become the opposition. PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said his party had 10 years of experience outside government. “So in our constitution we are not a parliamentary system, there is no opposition. According to the experience of the PDI Perjuangan 2004-2009, the position at that time in 2004-2009 was outside This is the government system that we built,” Hasto said. Although he was not part of the government, Hasto said his party at the time supported pro-people policies while strengthening the nation's overall and collective capacity to progress. “We support that. But when there is something different, for example rice imports that harm the interests of farmers, that's when we express our attitude,” Hasto said. However, he said that currently the position of the PDI Perjuangan has not been determined. This is because the PDI Perjuangan still monitors the entire process of summarizing the vote count from the KPU. “Which will then serve as the basis for decision-making regarding the determination of the selected candidate pairs,” Hasto said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Jokowi speaks about the spirit of the day of Santri, Jihad and martyrdom (luc/luc)



