Trump wins GOP primary in Haley's home state of South Carolina





CHARLESTON, S.C. Former President Donald Trump won a resounding victory in South Carolina's GOP presidential primary on Saturday, NBC News projects, continuing his winning streak in every Republican nomination race until now. 'now and putting him in position to potentially clinch the party's presidential nomination in the next one. month.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's defeat is a blow to her home state. A total of 50 delegates were competing in Saturday's contest, split between the state winner and the winner of each congressional district.

And Trump's dominant performance in exit polls and early results suggest he could pull off a clean sweep, with the 1st Congressional District, based in Charleston, South Carolina, offering the best potential for Haley wins delegates.

Just after 10 p.m. ET, Trump held a more than 20-point advantage over Haley statewide.

With his victory Saturday, the former president now appears on his way to the party's presidential nomination, despite having been criminally charged in four separate jurisdictions and facing hundreds of millions of dollars in civil penalties. He could reach the 1,215 delegates needed to clinch by mid-March, with a number of states holding de facto winner-take-all primaries on Super Tuesday (March 5) and others following afterward.

There has never been such a spirit, Trump said during his election night in Colombia. I have never seen the Republican Party so united.

The NBC exit poll shows Trump and Haley battling to a near tie among college-educated Republican voters: Trump with 51% to Haley's 47%. But it was a blowout among the largest group of primary voters without a degree: Trump 74%, Haley 26%.

Other numbers from exit polls illustrate the steep hill Haley had to climb here and the enormous advantage Trump enjoys. Much of Haley's messaging portrayed her, as a much younger candidate, as having a mental and physical courage that she said Trump lacked at his older age. Yet exit polls showed that 38% of Republican Party primary voters think only Trump has the physical and mental strength needed for the presidency, while only 26% say only Haley does.

Haley also campaigned based on polls showing she would be much more likely to defeat President Joe Biden in the fall. But exit polls showed that while 57% of South Carolina primary voters think Haley would probably beat Biden, a whopping 83% said Trump probably would.

And when GOP primary voters who supported Haley were asked whether Biden legitimately won the 2020 election, 79% said yes and only 11% said no. Among Trump voters, these numbers were completely reversed, as only 11% said yes and 88% said no.

For Haley, who served as governor of South Carolina before becoming Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, the loss was particularly brutal. Trump's victory could be the most lopsided in a contested GOP primary in South Carolina since President George HW Bush beat right-wing insurgent candidate Pat Buchanan, a former aide to several GOP presidents, by more than 40 points in 1992.

But Haley made clear that a loss in her home state on Saturday wouldn't push her out of the race anytime soon, pledging to campaign during the Super Tuesday contests next month. She has already planned a cross-country trip to those states that is expected to begin on Sunday.

Speaking at her election night party in Charleston, Haley reiterated that she continues to fight, saying, “I'm grateful that today is not the end of our story.” Although she congratulated Trump on his victory, she said she did not believe he could defeat Biden.

“Today in South Carolina we get about 40 percent of the vote,” she said, adding, “I'm an accountant. I know 40 percent is not 50 percent. But I also know that 40% is not a small group. There are a large number of voters in our Republican primaries saying they want an alternative.”

“I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I will continue to run for president,” she continued. “I am a woman of my word.”

In a speech Tuesday explaining why she plans to stay in the race regardless of the results in the Palmetto State, Haley called Trump a disaster for the Republican Party, which is more unstable and unbalanced than during his first campaign, adding that she didn't feel the need to hug the Republican candidate. ring.

And I have no fear of retaliation from Trump, she said. I'm not looking for anything from him.

The pro-Trump super PAC Make America Great Again Inc. said in a statement following Haley's speech on the eve of the election that she “celebrated Saturday night for securing “about 40 percent of the vote” in her home state. 'origin”.

“Nikki Haley is moving the goalposts as she pursues her doomed candidacy,” the statement continued, noting that she did not increase her vote share following the New Hampshire primary last month.

But a Haley ally, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly, told NBC News that the results in South Carolina actually showed danger for Trump.

South Carolina signaled a bigger problem for Trump and the Republicans who support him after losing 40 to 50 percent of the base in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. How can Trump and his allies close this deficit in a general election against Joe Biden? ? said a Haley ally. He can not.

Trump, who held a major event in the state in the final days of the contest, paid little attention to Haley in the run-up to Saturday's vote, although at a rally earlier this month he wondered where Haley's husband was while he was deployed. abroad with the army.

Haley and her allies have repeatedly targeted Trump for those comments over the past two weeks, also targeting his comments at the same South Carolina event in which he once told NATO allies he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wanted if these allies did not increase their defense. expenses.

Nikki has actually gone very left, she's very rude, Trump said at his rally in Rock Hill on Friday, during which he only briefly referenced his rival. Do you notice this? I hate to say this, but she is very rude.

Trump maintained a wide lead in public polls released ahead of Saturday's contest. But Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Haley's only supporter in Congress, predicted before Saturday that Haley would outperform those investigations.

It won't be 30 points, he said. Well, see how it goes, take it state by state. I admire him for doing that. Everyone who asks him to leave isn't doing the job.

Haley and his allies have increasingly targeted independent and Democratic-leaning voters in the final days of the election, with any voter who did not vote in the Feb. 3 Democratic presidential primary here eligible to vote in the Saturday competition. Turnout for the Democratic primary was only 130,000, a massive drop from recent election cycles.

And Haley and her main super PAC spent significantly more on advertising through Tuesday, outselling Trump by about 10 to 1 in South Carolina.

Still, the deficit Haley faced compared to Trump was too great for her to overcome. And while Trump's victory appears to have been in the bag for weeks, members of Trump's family, like his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, whom the former president endorsed to become co-chair of the Republican National Committee, have asked Beaufort: Why is she still in the bag? the race?

In an exchange with reporters after the event, Trump's daughter-in-law suggested that Haley should only stay in the race because she hopes a criminal conviction will remove the former president before Election Day .

I can only assume, and I think what a lot of people assume, is that you would only stay in power if you counted on the most undemocratic and un-American thing that would happen in this situation, which is That is, potentially one of these indictments would take Donald Trump out of office, she said.

At her rally in Georgetown on Thursday, Haley said she doesn't worry about how her presidential bid will impact her political future.

They first wanted to say I wanted to be vice president, she said. I think I've proven that that's not what I'm trying to do. Then they talked about my political future. I don't care about the political future. If I had, I would have gotten out by now.

Haley supporters who spoke with NBC News said they wanted to see her continue, suggesting something beyond the results could impact the race.

No matter how she does in South Carolina, I'd like to see her run the course, said Liz Hood, a Haley supporter from Beaufort. Because from February 24 to November is a long time. And a lot of things can happen.

I'm glad she's staying here, added Bill Pittman, a Haley supporter from Beaufort. And I think we will win, but a lot can happen on both sides between now and Election Day. It's an eternity in politics. I like the idea of ​​her being in the mix, always on the hunt.

The main problem Haley faced in her home state was simple: Most voters liked her, but most of those who voted Saturday simply liked Trump even more.

She was pretty good, David, a Trump supporter from Georgetown, said of his governorship. I think he's a great person. But I think the Democratic Party would eat it up and spit it out in the first week. I don't think she can handle this. »

“I don’t like the man,” he added of Trump. “But I think he’s the only one who can get us out of the hole we were in.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/trump-haley-gop-primary-win-south-carolina-home-state-rcna139419

