Hundreds of East Java Ulama Reject Election Results, Support Questionnaire Rights









Surabaya – Hundreds of clerics from East Java, on behalf of the Jurdil Election Saving Forum (FPPJ), held a declaration action. They reject the results of the 2024 elections in Surabaya. Hundreds of religious people are demanding re-election, because the vote of February 14, both for the presidential election and for the legislative election of 2024, was full of fraud and intimidation to win over certain pairs of candidates. “First, we reject the results of the 2024 elections which are full of fraud, injustice, intervention and threats,” Jurdil 2024 Election Rescue Forum declarant Dr. Zainal Arifin said in Surabaya, Saturday (24/2/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In addition to demanding that the 2024 elections be repeated, they also urged the DPR RI to grant the right of investigation to President Joko Widodo, who is considered to have intervened to support the candidate pair 02 Prabowo-Gibran. Hundreds of clerics on behalf of the Jurdil Election Rescue Forum demand the holding of repeated elections and the right of investigation (Photo: Special) “Secondly, we urge the DPR RI to exercise its right of investigation to hold the government accountable,” he stressed. In addition to these two statements, the demonstrators also read a motion of no confidence in the KPU as organizer of the 2024 elections and President Joko Widodo. According to Zainal Arifin, during the electoral process, Indonesian President Joko Widodo did not show his statesmanlike attitude and supported certain pairs of candidates. “We declare a motion of no confidence against the organizers of the 2024 elections. We also declare a motion of no confidence against the Indonesian President who has not set a good example in the implementation of the 2024 presidential election and we urge the DPR RI to impeach the Indonesian president,” he added. Zainal Arifin confirmed that his party will address several public institutions such as the DPR RI and the KPU to demand that they organize the 2024 election process in a fair and transparent manner. “We did not come together on numbers, but we want fair elections so that the process produces good leaders,” he said after the event. Apart from this, the volunteers will also collect various evidence of suspected fraud for immediate follow-up and processing in Bawaslu RI. “Together with my friends, we will hold a hearing with the DPR and encourage its organizers to act fairly. We have seen fraud and intimidation by state officials. Let people make their choices without intimidation,” a- he concluded. Watch the video “NasDem: we are ready, with the initiator of the PDIP, to deploy a questionnaire“

