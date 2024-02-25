Donald Trump calls Joe Biden a vicious racist





Former President Donald Trump delivered a 94-minute speech at the Black Conservative Federation (BCF) Honors Gala in Columbia, South Carolina. “These lights are so bright to my eyes that I can't see many people, but I can only see black people, I can't see white people,” Trump exclaimed as he took the stage. The GOP front-runner devoted a significant portion of his speech to juxtaposing his racial record and displays of commitment to Black Americans with President Joe Bidens. About a half hour into his speech, he insisted that Biden had proven himself to be a very nasty and vicious racist.

In previous interviews, debates and campaign rallies, Trump has repeatedly said he is the least racist person on the planet. Although he didn't say it exactly that way at the BCF gala, it's clear that he considers himself a long-time anti-racist leader and a staunch defender of the rights of black people, their political interests and of their economic mobility. Biden, on the other hand, has made the country worse off for Black Americans, Trump fiercely argued. He also argued that Biden's racism is not new.

Being friends with segregationists, proudly declaring that Delaware was a slave state, saying he didn't want his children growing up in a racial jungle, playing an important role in passing the Crime Bill of 1994 which exacerbated the mass incarceration of black people, joining Hillary Clinton in calling black gang members and drug dealers predators, falsely portraying himself as a hero of the civil rights movement, and stating in a 2020 Breakfast Club radio interview with Charlamagne that God if you're having trouble deciding whether you're for me or for Trump, then you're not black are just some of the many examples the 45th US president has used to describe his successor as racist.

In addition to these characterizations of Biden, Trump has repeatedly claimed in speeches and remarks that Fulton County (Georgia) District Attorney Fani Willis and New York State Attorney General Letitia James are two female black prosecutors in high-profile court cases against him, were racists. . In comparison, he cannot be racist because of everything he has done for blacks and Latinos, Trump often claims.

At the BCF event, Trump took credit for attracting an unprecedented number of black voters to the GOP. He also noted that the largest number of black Republicans have served in the U.S. House of Representatives since the 1870s (population statistics from the Congressional Research Service show that only four of the current 61 members of the Black House are Republicans). Trump has also repeatedly argued that Black Americans were better off during his presidency than today, although he did not provide specific policy examples. He has, however, spoken widely about his lifelong commitment to black people.

Unlike racist Joe Biden, I have spent my entire life working hand-in-hand with Black Americans to create jobs, build buildings, invest in our communities, and increase opportunity and freedom for citizens of all races, religions, colors and beliefs. , Trump said. I have built a lot of buildings and I want to tell you that a black worker is a great worker, you have done an incredible job. They did an amazing job, really talented great people. And that goes for others too. Hispanic, it's incredible.

In addition to the unspecified policies that would have benefited them and the jobs he claims to have created for them over the years, Trump noted that there is another reason why black Americans support him: I have been charged a second time, a third time and a fourth time and A lot of people said that's why black people loved me because they had been so badly hurt and discriminated against and they looked up to me made to be a victim of discrimination. It was pretty incredible, he explained with a laugh.

Trump also bragged about his famous mug shot. You know who adopted it more than anyone, he asked. The black population. It's amazing to see black people walking around with my photo ID, you know they make shirts and they sell them for $19 each. It's quite astonishing. By the way, millions of these things have been sold. The former president apparently assumes that shared experiences with the American justice system will compel Black Americans to vote for him. Additionally, Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo said in a live television interview that Trump's new gold shoes are likely to persuade more black people to support him in November because they like sneakers, which they love sneakers are big business, certainly in the city center.

Trump did not mention in his BCF speech the number of times he and his companies have been sued for racial discrimination. He also said nothing about the full-page New York Times ad he purchased that called for the execution of five black and Latino teenagers who were wrongly convicted of sexually assaulting a white woman. In his memoir, A Promised Land, former President Barack Obama explains how Trump's questioning of his citizenship increased racial anxiety among millions of Americans frightened by a black man in the White House. Trump did not acknowledge the birther plot he fabricated or how he was deemed racist while speaking to an audience of black conservatives the day before the South Carolina GOP primary.

In declaring his opponent a racist, Trump said nothing about Biden's choice of a woman of color as his vice presidential running mate, the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nomination of the largest number of federal judges of color ever seen. (most of whom are women, according to Pew Research Center data), his administration's unprecedented $7 billion investment in historically black colleges and universities, or the comparatively greater racial diversity of his cabinet and federal agencies. Clearly, none of this convinces Trump that Biden cares about Black Americans. So he told the BCF audience: just remember, you owe crooked Joe Biden absolutely nothing, you don't owe him anything, so don't feel guilty.

People of color are not the only determinants of racism. White people, including Trump, can and should leverage their agendas and privilege to highlight and dismantle racist behaviors, policies, laws, structures, and systems. It should be noted, however, that people of color are too often victims of racism; this has disadvantaged them in very negative and disproportionate ways throughout American history. They are more familiar with it than white people.

If Trump is right that Biden is more racist than him, then why didn't so few of the most racist Americans recognize this in the last presidential election? According to Pew Research Center data, 92% of Black voters, 72% of Asian Americans and 59% of Latino voters voted for Biden in 2020. The highest ever number of people of color in these three groups voted in the last presidential election. In the election, they overwhelmingly chose Biden. Would this have happened if they thought Biden was as racist as Trump claims? Definitely not.

