PM Modi inaugurates India's longest cable-stayed bridge Sudarshan Setu in Dwarka





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge, connecting the Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. The inauguration took place in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The unique design of the bridge includes a path with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna. The bridge, equipped with solar panels, produces one megawatt of electricity. The construction of the 2.32 km bridge, costing Rs 979 crore, is important for local residents and pilgrims visiting the Dwarkadhish temple. The bridge is 27.20 meters wide with 2.50 meter wide sidewalks on both sides. Beyt Dwarka, an island near Okha port, is about 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is located. The bridge, previously known as 'Signature Bridge', has been renamed 'Sudarshan Setu'. Before the inauguration of the bridge, Prime Minister Modi said on X (formerly Twitter), “Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat's growth trajectory. Among the many projects inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting the Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. stunning project that will improve connectivity. The bridge was initiated by the Center in 2017 to facilitate the movement of devotees between Okha and Bet Dwarka. Before its construction, pilgrims had to resort to boat transportation to reach the Dwarkadhish temple. The Sudarshan Setu is considered as a solution to the problems faced by the villagers. PM Modi had also included Dwarka in 'Viksit Bharat'. The bridge is expected to boost tourism, save time and improve access to quality healthcare. Apart from the Sudarshan Setu, he is also expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects in Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar districts, including electrification of a 533 km railway line and inauguration of two offshore pipelines under the ministry Oil and petroleum. Natural Gas in Vadinar. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate five campuses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh).

