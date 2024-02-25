Information from the Popular Movement to continue the 2024 elections: impeach Joko Widodo, withdraw the mandate and return it to the people!!!

JAKARTA, GAKORPAN NEWS – The 2024 general elections were held by the General Election Commission (KPU) on February 14, 2024. However, unfortunately, within the largest democratic party of the Indonesian nation, allegations of structured, systematic and massive fraud emerged, both during the presidential and legislative elections, which disappointed the Indonesian nation.

Following allegations of structured, systematic and massive fraud, the Popular Action Movement to Contest the 2024 Elections was born.

In its information, the Popular Action Movement to continue the 2024 elections “Of the people, by the people, for the people” declares: “In the context of the general elections of February 14, 2024, all elements of the people who care of the people's condition and future of the nation, deliver some important notes to draw the attention of the Indonesian people to the implementation of the 2024 elections which are suspected of being full of fraud.

“In response to the implementation, process and stages of the 2024 elections, which are full of fraud, tend to justify all means and to the situation of the nation which is becoming more difficult day by day, we convey this following :

1. Disappointed with Jokowi as President of the Republic of Indonesia, unable to hold neutral and fair elections in 2024;

2. Disappointed with Jokowi as President of the Republic of Indonesia who is unable to carry out his reform mandate;

3. Disappointed with Jokowi as President of the Republic of Indonesia, unable to maintain democracy and instead tends to kill it;

4. Disappointed with Jokowi as President of the Republic of Indonesia who ignored morals and ethics in achieving his political ambitions;

5. Disappointed with Jokowi as President of the Republic of Indonesia, unable to bring this nation into compliance with the mandate of the 1945 Constitution;

6. Disappointed with the KPU and Bawaslu who are unable to perform their functions and instead tend to participate in the 2024 election fraud process;

7. Disappointed by the national figures who accompanied President Jokowi, who allowed President Jokowi to move further and further away from the ideals of proclaiming national independence”, wrote the Popular Action Movement to continue the 2024 elections in his official statement to journalists in 2024. Jakarta, Saturday (24/2/2024) .

Based on the questions described above, we, all elements of the people, present “the people's information to demand the 2024 elections”, with the content of the information as follows:

1. Reject the fraudulent elections to be held on February 14, 2024

2. Arrest and prosecute all parties involved in 2024 electoral fraud

3. Fire all KPU and Bawaslu commissioners for negligence and non-implementation of the constitution

4. Fully support the student movement and are ready to take joint measures to defend democracy to seize the future of the nation damaged by Jokowi.

5. Urge the DPR of the Republic of Indonesia to immediately expand the right to investigation, impeach Jokowi, revoke his mandate, return the mandate to the people, for failing to uphold fair elections.

“It is the DECLARATION OF THE PEOPLE TO CONTINUE WITH THE 2024 ELECTIONS, may Allah Subhanahu wa Taala, God Almighty be pleased with our joint efforts to develop Indonesia according to the ideals of the proclamation stated in the preamble of the Constitution from 1945.” » underlined the Popular Action Movement to contest the 2024 elections.

Therefore, the People's Action Movement to Continue the 2024 Elections is ready to hold a press conference in 30 provinces with the theme “THE PEOPLE'S PROPERTY CONTINUES THE 2024 ELECTIONS TO IMPEACH Jokowi.”

For DKI Jakarta Province, a press conference was held on Saturday (24/2/2024) at Clay Coffee Space, East Jakarta.

Jakarta, February 24, 2024

