



BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. president of

Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of his

seventieth birthday, Trend

Comments. “Dear Mr. President, My dear brother. I am particularly happy to increase my most honest

congratulations and greater needs from me and people

of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your exceptional jubilee on the seventieth

anniversary of your delivery. Your life path is an example of service to the Fatherland and

people with dignity and loyalty. You are a fantastic character

and an impressive statesman of our times who selflessly works to

for the well-being of Trkiye, its current improvement and

its worthy place in the whole world. You have completed the

responsible historical mission which has been entrusted to you with beautiful

trust and dedication. Your clairvoyant and constant

Insurance policies have made your country one of the main and most

Most efficient states on the planet. The necessary achievements and

Trkiye's successes over the past 20 years are linked to your

identify. Today, the Republic of Trkiye enters the second century of its era.

its improvement under your sensible management. We want brotherhood

nation to achieve all the goals and objectives it has set for itself

himself and achieve new successes and victories in this area

journey. My dear brother, You are also a true friend of the Azerbaijani people. Your

sincere attachment to Azerbaijan is manifested in your firmness

contribute to the territorial integrity of our nation, the

strengthening the Azerbaijan-Trkiye brotherhood and your

unprecedented contributions to the sanctity of our covenant.

The unequivocal agency and location you will always have

regarding the simple sanity of Azerbaijan and your unwavering support

our fellow citizens remember them with special gratitude. The proven fact that I paid my first official visit after the elections

to Brother Trkiye in your invitation and according to the

established custom is a transparent indication of our unity and

Alliance. I once again express my deep gratitude to you for this.

invitation and for the kind attention and hospitality that you have confirmed

me and our delegation throughout the visit. I admire our assembly at

situations of sincerity and mutual understanding, in addition to

the detailed exchange of concepts on the broad spectrum of bilateral relations

relations and prospects for our cooperation. I am certain that our relationships, which are quite distinct within the

world, will continue to draw the power of our shared history, rich

national and ethical values, as well as the fraternity and unity of our

the peoples. They will continue to grow and strengthen with our

joint efforts in accordance with the principle of One Nation, Two States

precept. I sincerely congratulate you once again on this joyous day of your

life and need you and your loved ones for good well-being, a prolonged life,

happiness, and continued successes and achievements in your

responsible and honorable actions for the sake of peace and

prosperity of the brotherly Turkish people,” the letter said.

