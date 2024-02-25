Politics
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. president of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of his
seventieth birthday, Trend
Comments.
“Dear Mr. President,
My dear brother.
I am particularly happy to increase my most honest
congratulations and greater needs from me and people
of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your exceptional jubilee on the seventieth
anniversary of your delivery.
Your life path is an example of service to the Fatherland and
people with dignity and loyalty. You are a fantastic character
and an impressive statesman of our times who selflessly works to
for the well-being of Trkiye, its current improvement and
its worthy place in the whole world. You have completed the
responsible historical mission which has been entrusted to you with beautiful
trust and dedication. Your clairvoyant and constant
Insurance policies have made your country one of the main and most
Most efficient states on the planet. The necessary achievements and
Trkiye's successes over the past 20 years are linked to your
identify.
Today, the Republic of Trkiye enters the second century of its era.
its improvement under your sensible management. We want brotherhood
nation to achieve all the goals and objectives it has set for itself
himself and achieve new successes and victories in this area
journey.
My dear brother,
You are also a true friend of the Azerbaijani people. Your
sincere attachment to Azerbaijan is manifested in your firmness
contribute to the territorial integrity of our nation, the
strengthening the Azerbaijan-Trkiye brotherhood and your
unprecedented contributions to the sanctity of our covenant.
The unequivocal agency and location you will always have
regarding the simple sanity of Azerbaijan and your unwavering support
our fellow citizens remember them with special gratitude.
The proven fact that I paid my first official visit after the elections
to Brother Trkiye in your invitation and according to the
established custom is a transparent indication of our unity and
Alliance. I once again express my deep gratitude to you for this.
invitation and for the kind attention and hospitality that you have confirmed
me and our delegation throughout the visit. I admire our assembly at
situations of sincerity and mutual understanding, in addition to
the detailed exchange of concepts on the broad spectrum of bilateral relations
relations and prospects for our cooperation.
I am certain that our relationships, which are quite distinct within the
world, will continue to draw the power of our shared history, rich
national and ethical values, as well as the fraternity and unity of our
the peoples. They will continue to grow and strengthen with our
joint efforts in accordance with the principle of One Nation, Two States
precept.
I sincerely congratulate you once again on this joyous day of your
life and need you and your loved ones for good well-being, a prolonged life,
happiness, and continued successes and achievements in your
responsible and honorable actions for the sake of peace and
prosperity of the brotherly Turkish people,” the letter said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businesslend.com/news/president-ilham-aliyev-congratulates-president-recep-tayyip-erdogan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Majority of South Carolina Republicans oppose more aid to Ukraine
- Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: Sudarshan Setu: PM Modi inaugurates 'India's longest cable-stayed bridge' in Gujarat; Here's what you need to know
- President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Korea concludes the Table Tennis World Cup in Busan with two tickets to Paris
- Google says two things happened this week as the cause of issues with its Gemini AI image generator
- FOUR OTHER RECORDS FALL IN SUMMIT FINAL
- UN human rights experts warn that arms exports to Israel may violate international law – JURIST
- For foreigners, there are no second chances, says Samikssha Batnagar
- Edina beats Hill-Murray to win the Class 2A girls hockey state tournament
- Perplexity.ai reinvents Google SEO model for LLM era
- Champion cyclist claims Jewish identity played a role in being fired from International Women's Day event
- 'Reality remains as difficult as ever,' says Japanese PM, pledging additional $660m for Noto earthquake reconstruction | Japan