Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: Sudarshan Setu: PM Modi inaugurates 'India's longest cable-stayed bridge' in Gujarat; Here's what you need to know





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated 'Sudarshan Setu', India's longest cable-stayed bridge. Spanning 2.32 km, the bridge connects Okha and Beyt to Dwarka, a pilgrimage site in Gujarat. Its construction, at a cost of 978 crores, holds immense importance for residents and pilgrims, facilitating access to the revered Dwarkadhish temple. Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the inauguration of the bridge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on his X account: “Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat’s growth trajectory. Among the many projects inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting the Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project that will improve connectivity. —Narendramodi (@narendramodi) The Sudarshan Setu, connecting the Okha mainland with Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat, is poised to improve connectivity in the region. This bridge, the longest cable-stayed structure in India, incorporates solar panels on the upper portions of its pavement, generating one megawatt of electricity. With four lanes and 2.50 meter wide paths on each side, the Sudarshan Setu offers robust infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the construction of the Sudarshan Setu in October 2017, highlighting its importance in bridging the gap between old and new Dwarka. The bridge, built at a cost of 978 crore, features a pathway adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides, adding a spiritual dimension to its design. Before the construction of the Sudarshan Setu, pilgrims had to resort to boat transportation to reach the Dwarkadhish temple in Beyt, Dwarka. Now, the bridge not only facilitates their travel but also serves as a tourist attraction, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and architectural wonders of Gujarat. Key points about Sudarshan Setu: Cost and Length: The bridge was constructed at a cost of 978 crores and is 2.32 km long. Initiation: The project was initiated by the Center in 2017 with a groundbreaking ceremony. Objective: It aims to simplify access for the faithful traveling between Okha and Beit Dwarkathereby eliminating the need for boat transportation to reach the Dwarkadhish temple. The Sudarshan Setu features a unique design, with its path adorned with verses from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna. It also incorporates solar panels on the upper areas of the sidewalk, generating one megawatt of electricity. Prime Minister Modi, who laid the foundation stone of the bridge in October 2017, highlighted its role as a link between old and new Dwarka. The four-lane bridge has 2.50 meter wide sidewalks on each side. Formerly known as 'Signature Bridge', it was renamed 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge. Beyt Dwarka, an island close to Okha port, is almost 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is located. PM Modi will offer prayers at the temple before addressing a large gathering nearby. Gujarat's first AIIMS Additionally, it will inaugurate Gujarat's first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot, along with four more AIIMS hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, built at a cost of 6,300 crores by the Centre. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to take part in a mega roadshow in the city this evening, demonstrating the government's commitment to the development of infrastructure and health facilities in the region. (You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/india/sudarshan-setu-pm-modi-to-inaugurate-indias-longest-cable-stayed-bridge-in-gujarat-heres-what-you-need-to-know/articleshow/107977937.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos