Majority of South Carolina Republicans oppose more aid to Ukraine





WASHINGTON (AP) Donald Trump defeated South Carolina Republicans as the candidate whose voters believe can win in November, keep the country safe and stand up and fight for them as president.

Trump swept to victory in the South Carolina primary with the support of a nearly unwavering base of loyal voters. AP VoteCast found that Republicans in the state are broadly aligned with Trump's goals: Many question the point of supporting Ukraine's fight against Russia; and an overwhelming majority view immigrants as harming the United States and suspect there are nefarious political motives behind Trump's multiple criminal indictments.

Even in her home state of South Carolina, where she once served as governor, Nikki Haley appeared to have little chance against Trump. Just over half of Republican voters had a favorable opinion of her, while about two-thirds had a positive opinion of Trump.

About 6 in 10 South Carolina voters consider themselves supporters of the Make America Great Again movement, a Trump slogan that helped propel him to the White House in 2016. About 9 in 10 Trump voters said they were motivated by their support of him, not by objections to his opponent. Haley's voters were much more divided: About half were motivated by her support, but almost as many opposed Trump.

AP VoteCast is a survey of more than 2,400 voters participating in Saturday's Republican primary in South Carolina, conducted for the Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

HOW TRUMP WON IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Trump's victory in South Carolina looked remarkably similar to his victories in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. It's a sign that the regional differences that once existed within the GOP have been supplanted by a national movement that largely revolves around the former president.

Trump, 77, won in South Carolina with white voters and no college degrees, one of his key constituencies. About two-thirds of Trump supporters in this election were in this group.

A majority think Trump is a candidate who can emerge victorious in the November general election, while only about half think the same of Haley. Voters were also much more likely to view Trump than Haley as someone who would stand up and fight for people like you and say he would keep the country safe. And about 7 in 10 say he has the mental capacity to serve effectively as president.

Trump voters also supported his more nationalist views: They are more likely than Haley's supporters to have a lukewarm view of the NATO alliance or even view it as bad for the United States, saying that immigrants are harming the country and to say that immigration is the main problem facing the country.

THE POLITICAL FUTURE OF NIKKI HALEYS

At 52, Haley bet she could offer generational change to the GOP. But the future she articulated has little basis in today's Republican Party, even in South Carolina, where she has already won two terms as governor. About 4 in 10 South Carolina Republicans, including 6 in 10 among those who support Trump, say they have an unfavorable opinion of her.

Haley has said she will remain in the race at least until the Super Tuesday primaries, although so far there is no indication she has disrupted Trump's momentum. She struggled to convince the core of the Republican Party that she was a better choice than the former president who lost most conservatives and those without college degrees to Trump.

What is his coalition? Haley led among South Carolina voters who rightly said Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. About three-quarters of his supporters say Biden was legitimately elected president in 2020, and about 4 in 10 voted for Biden in this election. His problem is that about 6 in 10 Republican primary voters say they think Biden was not legitimately elected.

Outweighs potential weaknesses in a general election

Trump has an iron grip on the Republican base, but that may not be enough to build a coalition to guarantee victory in the November general election.

South Carolina was an opportunity to show he could broaden his coalition beyond white, older, non-college-educated voters. But about 9 in 10 voters in South Carolina's primary were white, making it difficult to know whether Trump made inroads with the black voters he tried to win over.

Haley led Trump among college-educated voters, a relative weakness for him that could matter in November as college graduates make up a growing share of the overall electorate. Even though Republican voters in South Carolina believe Trump can win in November, some worry about his viability.

About half of South Carolina's Republican voters, including about a quarter of his supporters, worry that Trump is too extremist to win the general election. About 3 in 10 voters think he acted illegally in at least one of the criminal cases against him, although about 7 in 10 think the investigations are political attempts to undermine him.

Trump dominates among conservative voters. But his challenge is that these voters made up only 37% of the voting body in the November 2020 presidential election. The remaining 63% identified as moderate or liberal, the two categories Trump lost to Haley in Carolina. South.

—

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research for AP and Fox News. The survey of 2,466 Republican primary voters was conducted over five days and ended when polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from state voter files and self-identified registered voters selected from non-probability online panels. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 3.4 percentage points for Republican primary voters.

