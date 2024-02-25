Putin's space nuclear weapon is so crazy it's an opportunity

Because it is so easy to shoot down satellites, the United States has obviously already changed its strategy in space. As one Air Force general put it, the Pentagon is launching fewer large, expensive birds that make for juicy targets, and instead is seeding entire constellations with small, cheap aircraft, so that even if one group is eliminated, the rest can continue to communicate with just one. another.

This strategy is similar to the idea that inspired packet switching, and thus the Internet, in the 1960s as a distributed communications technology designed to survive a nuclear attack.

Perhaps his action is motivated less by strategic logic than by psychological manipulation.

Aha, you say, that must be it: Putin wants a nuclear bomb up there so he can blow up all the satellites in a given orbit, the equivalent of destroying the entire Earth's Internet. But that still doesn't make sense. Russia, the United States, China and other powers with intercontinental missiles and nuclear warheads can already trigger a nuclear explosion in space from the ground.

Furthermore, Putin would not only blow up US military and commercial satellites, which he is presumably targeting. He also bombed his own, including those built to warn him of impending U.S. missile strikes. And it would destroy everything China has there, shattering its most important partnership. It would also ruin assets owned by India and other countries.

Of course, he could cause havoc on a global scale this way, which could be his motivation. But in doing so, he would have turned the whole world against him, which could not be his goal.

Perhaps then his gesture is less motivated by strategic logic than by psychological manipulation, since it demonstrates once again that there is no order.

By placing a nuclear weapon in space, Putin would violate the Multilateral Outer Space Treaty. It was adopted in 1967 by the United States and the Soviet Union (both of which had tested nuclear weapons in space and realized it was a bad idea), as well as other countries; today it has 114 signatories. The treaty stipulates, among other things, that states must not place nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in orbit or on celestial bodies.

By flouting it so openly, Putin would continue to show contempt for treaties and international law, or the rules-based international order, as American diplomats prefer to say. In recent years, it has violated a bilateral agreement with the United States to ban certain missiles, prompting Washington to withdraw. Last year, he suspended New START, the latest nuclear deal between Moscow and Washington. He then withdrew ratification of the Multilateral Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

No strategic sense

At the same time, Putin was breaking other nuclear taboos with not-so-veiled threats that he might use tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine or even NATO countries. It also continued to develop exotic weapons such as transcontinental nuclear submarine torpedoes. And it has placed some of its nuclear warheads in Belarus, a de facto vassal state between Russia and NATO.

This Belarusian provocation was in some ways similar to his idea about space nuclear weapons. It also doesn't make strategic sense: Russia can already reach Western Europe from its home country and, in any case, it has missiles and most likely nuclear warheads in the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad , wedged between Poland and Lithuania, a NATO country.

So moving nuclear warheads to Belarus has not made its arsenal more frightening. It was probably just to make everyone more nervous.

This kind of psychological Russian roulette is incredibly dangerous. The more Putin intensifies rhetorically and technically, the more nervous he makes the Pentagon and all other powers, even nominally neutral ones. The risk of human calculation errors increases, as does the danger of accidents. We really don't need a nuclear bomb indefinite orbit around us through all this space debris.

It's precisely because it's so crazy that Putin's Star Nukes moment could give US President Joe Biden a diplomatic opening. He believes that America's biggest rival in the long term will be China, not Russia. His counterpart in Beijing, Xi Jinping, in turn maintains a difficult friendship with Putin, mainly to broaden the geopolitical front against the United States.

But Xi was neither warned nor pleased with Putin's invasion of Ukraine. He also doesn't want global chaos. And it would certainly hate to lose all its Chinese satellites to a Russian explosion.

The specter of a Russian nuclear escalation in space could be an opportunity for Biden and Xi to make common cause to restrain and deter Putin, who cannot afford to lose China's support. If this sows trust between Washington and Beijing, so much the better.

Ultimately, this could lead them to cooperate again to contain North Korea, reduce carbon emissions, stabilize the Middle East and tackle the new task of regulating artificial intelligence. Or, for that matter, on the opening of new negotiations on arms control, this time involving the United States, Russia and China.

For now, there's no need to aim so high that it would be enough to stop the madness in space. Putin's attack on decency, order, humanity and even reason has gone quite far. It is now up to the United States and China to work together to ensure that Putin does not become astral.

Bloomberg Review