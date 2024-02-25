Donald Trump defeats Nikki Haley in South Carolina primary DW 02/25/2024





Former US President Donald Trump ran in the lead in the Republican primaries in South Carolina on Saturday and emerged victorious against former state governor Nikki Haley.

The Associated Press declared Trump the winner when polls closed at 7 p.m. EST, based on a survey of Republican voters in the state. CNN and NBC projections also declared Trump the winner.

Trump received about 60% of the vote, while Haley received about 40%, according to polling firm Edison Research.

“I have never seen the Republican Party as united as it is right now,” Trump said in a victory speech delivered moments after the election closed.

He didn't mention Haley once during about 30 minutes of remarks.

Nikki Haley says she won't quit the raceImage: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Despite losing in her home state, Haley vowed to stay in the race.

“I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I will continue to show up…I am a woman of my word. I will not give up this fight while a majority of Americans disapprove of Donald Trump. and Joe Biden,” she said after the vote.

“Forty percent is not a small group,” Haley added. “There are a very large number of voters in our Republican primaries who say they want an alternative.”

Trump moves closer to the Republican nomination

The result is Trump's fifth straight victory in the primary season following wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

David Darmofal, a politics professor at the University of South Carolina, told the AFP news agency that Trump's clear victory Friday night made him “the de facto presumptive Republican nominee for president.”

President Joe Biden also responded to the outcome with a statement warning voters about “the threat Donald Trump poses to our future as Americans grapple with the damage he left behind.”

Voters unmoved by Trump's legal battles

Haley spent much of the campaign in her home state, noting that Trump, 77, was facing four criminal charges.

But nearly two-thirds (65%) of Republican primary voters said Trump would still be fit for president if convicted of a crime, according to exit polls.

The same percentage of those who voted said they did not believe U.S. President Joe Biden legitimately won the presidency in 2016, according to polls.

Rather than accusations against Trump, voters told pollsters they were more concerned about immigration (41%) and the economy (31%). Abortion policy was most important to 10% of primary voters and foreign policy was the top issue to 11%, according to exit polls.

What do voters see in Trump?

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

zc/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/donald-trump-wins-south-carolina-republican-primary-defeating-nikki-haley-in-her-home-state/a-68363766

