Imran Khan's party never tried to block Shehbaz Sharif's path to PM: Bilawal





ANI | Updated: Feb 24, 2024 10:46 PM IST

Karachi [Pakistan]February 24 (ANI): Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has asserted that Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) never played the role of an obstacle in the journey of PML-N candidate Shehbaz Sharif towards the post of Prime Minister, FYR. According to Bilawal, Imran's party never approached any political party, including the PPP, to form a government at the Centre. Bilawal's statement highlighted the complex political landscape as negotiations unfolded for the formation of the new government. The PTI, under the leadership of Imran Khan, has consistently avoided discussions with other political entities, thereby limiting their potential collaborations. Addressing a press conference held in Karachi, Bilawal said, “PTI never tried to block Shehbaz’s path to the prime ministership; the PTI founder may have decided not to fight. against Shehbaz. “He acknowledged that the PPP had extended its support to the party which approached it to form the next government, emphasizing a pragmatic approach to the evolving political scenario, as reported by ARY News.

The PPP chairman urged the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to be transparent about its ability to form the government at the Centre, suggesting that the SIC did not have the necessary manpower. Bilawal pointed out that the PTI had not entered into negotiations with other political parties, including the PPP, for votes, highlighting a pattern of PTI's isolation in political dialogue. Bilawal criticized the PTI for prioritizing personal gains over national interests, highlighting its actions during the coalition-building process. He expressed concern over Imran Khan's letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking to block financial aid to Pakistan over alleged electoral fraud, dismissing its importance while saying it would expose the real intentions of the PTI to the nation. in Sindh, Bilawal said political opponents cannot blackmail the PPP with baseless allegations. He challenged the protesting parties to present solid evidence and approach legal forums to address their concerns regarding electoral integrity. Bilawal discussed the agreement reached between the PPP and PML-N to form a government at the Centre, with emphasis on a power-sharing formula that both parties had agreed upon. after days of negotiations. He announced that the PPP and PML-N had secured the required numbers to establish a coalition government, with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif set to become the country's prime minister again. The PPP chairman expressed optimism that the coalition government would effectively address Pakistan's challenges. , offering prayers for success. He pointed out that the PTI and SIC-backed candidates failed to secure a simple majority to form the government. As political players scrambled to forge alliances and secure the necessary seats in the 336-member lower house of Parliament, the PTI-backed independent party candidates emerged with a lead in the 2024 general elections. in Pakistan. PTI-backed candidates won 92 seats, with the PML-N securing 79 seats and the PPP 54. After the general elections, the PML-N and PPP formed committees to negotiate terms and conditions for the next federal government . Initially eyeing the prime ministership, Bilawal Bhutto withdrew from the race, pleading for his father, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, to assume the role of the country's president. The PML-N initially nominated Nawaz Sharif as prime minister, but later shifted its choice to Shehbaz Sharif to lead a new alliance, ARY News reported. (ANI)

