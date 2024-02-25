Politics
Indonesia's Democratic Journey: From Sukarno to Subianto
The rise of Prabowo Subianto reflects the complex interplay between family heritage, military affiliations and political ambitions in the Indonesian context.
Prabowo Subianto, a former military general, became an important figure in Indonesia's political landscape during the just-concluded general elections. Coming from a lineage deeply rooted in the country's political and economic spheres, Prabowos' esteemed economist father served in various capacities in the Sukarno and Suharto administrations. Leveraging his family connections and military background, Prabowo rose to prominence, including running as a vice-presidential candidate alongside Megawati Sukarnoputri in the 2008 elections.
Prabowos' candidacy for Indonesia's highest office was notable for its persistence despite his dark past, facing defeat in several presidential elections, including special elections against incumbent President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in 2014 and 2019. Even after his defeat in 2019, he forged close ties with Jokowi and achieved a ministerial birth as Defense Minister in the last government with Jokowi. His political maneuvering continued as he gained Jokowi's direct blessing for his candidacy by choosing Jokowi's son Gibran as his vice-presidential running mate. This alignment with Jokowis' camp likely played an important role in garnering overwhelming votes and maintaining political relevance in Indonesia.
Prabowo's rise reflects the complex interplay between family heritage, military affiliations and political ambitions in the Indonesian context. His repeated forays into presidential politics underscore the complex dynamics shaping Indonesia's democratic landscape, in which historical legacy and personal networks continue to exert considerable influence. Prabowo embodies the intersection of power and privilege within Indonesia's evolving socio-political milieu as a descendant of both a political and military lineage.
THE JOURNEY OF INDONESIA
Sukarno, Indonesia's first president, often wore military clothing throughout his presidency although he did not have formal military training. His decision was influenced by several factors. The journey to the Indonesian nation has been complex, marked by the sprawling archipelago that stretches about 5,100 kilometers from Sabang, Sumatra's westernmost province, to Papua in the east. These vast maritime distances presented a formidable challenge to uniting the nation against colonial forces. To deal with the complexities of Indonesian politics, Sukarno strategically aligned himself with the military to gain their support, thereby recognizing their significant influence. This tactic effectively strengthened his authority and consolidated his power during the first days of his presidency. However, over time, he began to struggle to effectively run the country's staggering economy, as the country badly needed to reform its plantation and mineral economy, a legacy left by the Dutch. Frustration is growing among the different parties supporting his government. However, its continued efforts to expand its national and regional influence became evident through the introduction of the NASAKOM (Nationalism, Religion and Communism) policy, aimed at unifying Indonesia's three main political communities: the military, Islamic parties and the communists. However, this policy failed to heal divisions and frustration within the military and Islamic parties intensified, mainly due to Sukarno's increasing collaboration with China and his visits to China.
Throughout his presidency, Sukarno pursued an aggressive foreign policy in an anti-imperialist context, deepening relations with China while personally defending the Non-Aligned Movement in the early 1960s. These actions strained relations with the West but favored closer ties with China and the USSR, ultimately leading to a major coup against the Sukarnos government in October 1965, ending his long-standing leadership of the country since its independence in 1945. Allegations suggest that the PKI orchestrated a coup attempt in 1965, which provided a pretext for a violent anti-communist purge, ultimately leading to the fall of Sukarno and the establishment of a regime supported by the army under the leadership of General Soharto.
During Suharto's 32 years of authoritarian rule, a political concept of Dwi Fungsi was formulated which assigned the army a dual role: external defense and internal security, thus consolidating its control over the entire archipelago. This consolidation of power has led to widespread human rights violations, with dissenting voices silenced through disappearances or imprisonment.
Economically, Suharto pursued a policy that opened Indonesia to advice and investment from Western countries, particularly the United States. He launched economic restructuring efforts with assistance and advice that contributed to Indonesia's economic growth. In addition, he negotiated debt cancellation agreements with the United States and Japan, easing some of the country's financial burden.
As a result of these economic policies and restructuring efforts, Indonesia experienced rapid economic growth throughout the 1990s, earning it a place among the Asian tiger economies. This period of economic acceleration brought significant changes to Indonesia's economic landscape, although it was also marked by significant income inequality and corruption, with much of the wealth concentrated in the hands of the inner circle and friends of Soharto.
The Asian financial crisis of 1997 hit Indonesia hard, leading to widespread discontent and ultimately culminating in the fall of President Suharto. As one of the worst victims of the crisis, Indonesia faced economic contraction, mass unemployment and social unrest, sparking protests against Suharto's government. Facing increasing pressure, Suharto resigned in 1998, marking the end of his long authoritarian rule and initiating a period of political reform and democratization in Indonesia.
BJ Habibie (1998-99), the third president, oversaw Indonesia's transition to democracy following the resignation of Suharto. He led efforts to implement political and economic reforms, including the liberalization of the media, the expansion of political freedoms, the decentralization of governance, and the introduction of democratic elections. In particular, he controversially facilitated the vote for independence in East Timor. However, Indonesia faced considerable economic challenges during his tenure, exacerbated by the aftermath of the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
Abdurrahman Wahid, also known as Gus Dur, served as President of Indonesia from 1999 to 2001. He was known for his commitment to pluralism and tolerance, defending the rights of religious and ethnic minorities. Wahid's presidency has been marked by efforts to combat human rights violations and decentralize power to local governments. However, his tenure was marred by political instability, economic challenges and accusations of corruption. Despite his efforts to promote inclusion, Wahid was criticized for his handling of religious and communal tensions, particularly in regions like Aceh and West Papua, leading to his impeachment.
Megawati Sukarnoputri, Sukarno's daughter, became Indonesia's first female president in 2001 after the impeachment of Abdurrahman Wahid. His tenure was characterized by efforts to stabilize the country politically and economically. However, his presidency has been criticized for lacking decisive leadership and failing to comprehensively address corruption and economic stagnation.
Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, often referred to as SBY, served as President of Indonesia from 2004 to 2014. His presidency was marked by a focus on economic development, infrastructure improvements and counter-terrorism efforts. Yudhoyono implemented various reforms to attract foreign investment and boost economic growth. However, his tenure has also been criticized for corruption scandals and failure to effectively address issues such as poverty and inequality.
Jokowi assumed the presidency of Indonesia in 2014 and was re-elected for a second term in 2019. Focusing more on the fight against corruption, infrastructure, connectivity across the archipelago, social protection, reduction of poverty and the intensification of reforestation throughout the archipelago to safeguard biodiversity. . As a result, Indonesia has experienced sustained economic growth, averaging 5 percent per year.
However, Jokowi's presidency has been criticized over issues such as human rights violations, restrictions on freedom of expression and his handling of religious and ethnic tensions, including the controversial case of Ahok, the former governor of Jakarta prosecuted for blasphemy. Despite these challenges, Jokowi remains a popular figure in Indonesian politics, known for his common sense and practical approach to governance.
To continue infrastructure growth, he made seven visits to China for investments. Unlike Suharto's Western-oriented foreign policy, several Indonesian think tanks would characterize it as Indonesians following a balanced approach, while ignoring Chinese products flooding the market and hampering SMEs and small businesses.
Prabowo's speech during the election campaign highlighted the potential expansion of Indonesia's partnership with China, similar to Jokowi's legacy, thus prompting scrutiny of the nation's current foreign policy approach , favoring balance.
Gautam Kumar Jha is an Assistant Professor at the Center for Chinese and Southeast Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University. Email: [email protected]
