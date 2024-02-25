Trump defeats Haley in home state as she vows to stay in raceExBulletin





Former Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a primary election night event at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday. Andrew Harnik/AP .

switch captionAndrew Harnik/AP

Andrew Harnik/AP

Former President Donald Trump defeated his primary challenger, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, in South Carolina's Republican presidential primary on Saturday, according to an Associated Press race call that came as Polls were closing across the state.

Although Trump is expected to win the statewide race, Haley leads in counties that include the two largest cities, Columbia and Charleston. Haley, who was twice elected governor of the state, currently owns a home in Charleston County. As of Saturday evening, it was leading into Beaufort County, home of Hilton Head.

Trump has now won every election where he was on the ballot. His victory in South Carolina, however, is not really a surprise. Trump led the polls in Haley's conservative state throughout the race. The AP says it based its initial call in the race on an analysis of a survey of primary voters that confirmed pre-election poll results showing Trump far ahead of Haley statewide.

“It’s a great start to the evening and a fantastic evening,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in South Carolina. “It was a little earlier than expected… an even bigger win than expected.”

Haley told supporters that voters in many states will take part in primary elections in the coming weeks and that she will remain in the race until then.

“They have the right to a real choice, not Soviet-style elections with just one candidate,” she said. “And I have a duty to give them that choice.”

Haley congratulated Trump on his victory at an event in South Carolina on Saturday evening.

“No matter the results, I love the people of our state,” she told supporters.

Haley doubled down on comments made earlier this week that she would remain in the race regardless of tonight's results. His campaign is launching a “seven-figure” national ad buy ahead of Super Tuesday on March 5.

“There are a very large number of voters in our Republican primaries who say they want an alternative,” she said. “I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I will continue to run for president. I am a woman of my word. I will not give up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of Donald Trump. and Joe Biden.”

Trump has maintained a sizable lead in the party's presidential race despite facing a total of 91 state and federal charges. Many of these accusations relate to his efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (left) helps her mother Raj Kaur Randhawa (right) vote in the South Carolina Republican primary Saturday in Kiawah Island, SC Justin Sullivan /Getty Images .

switch captionJustin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Biden won the state's Democratic primary earlier this month with 96% of the vote.

This defeat constitutes a major blow to Haley's candidacy for the Republican nomination. Despite spending considerable money and time on the campaign in South Carolina, she failed to gain enough support, including from party leaders. Trump remains very popular in the South and among more conservative voters in the United States.

Looking back at South Carolina voters and ahead to Michigan

So far, Haley has performed better among more moderate voters, as well as among Republican voters open to an alternative to Trump. In New Hampshire, which has a significant share of independent voters, Haley received 43 percent of the vote. Trump, however, won the primary with 54% of the vote.

Lynda Higgins, an independent voter in South Carolina, said she voted for Haley in the GOP primary because she liked the job she was doing as governor.

“I just like the way she's run the state. She's done really well when we've had hurricanes, disasters, things like that,” she told NPR. “I like the way she runs the state.”

And although Higgins said she voted for Trump in the last two elections, she said she would like to vote for someone else in the next general election.

“I just think it’s become too hot a topic in this country because there’s just too much division,” she said. “And I think he’s running that.”

Republicans say the party has changed a lot in the state since Haley was governor there just a decade ago. Matt Moore, who previously served as chairman of the South Carolina state Republican Party, told NPR's Don Gonyea that the GOP there is “a very different party than when Nikki Haley was governor.”

“I would say Nikki Haley is, first and foremost, well-respected, but I think people see a president differently than a governor or a cabinet member,” he said. “She ran a very good campaign. But the reality is that Trump is the de facto incumbent of the party, and there's virtually nothing anyone can do about it.”

Fifty delegates are at stake in today's election. Twenty-nine of those delegates are awarded to the winner of the statewide vote. The remaining 21 delegates are divided according to who wins each of the state's seven congressional districts. These are also rewarded by the winner. The winner of each district receives three delegates per district.

During his speech to supporters Saturday evening, Trump also discussed the upcoming elections, including the Michigan primary next Tuesday.

“Michigan is coming up and we’re doing really well,” he said. “Autoworkers will be with us 100 percent.”

But Trump said he also expected to win the contests on Super Tuesday. He said polls show him winning all the elections held in the state on March 5.

“I have never seen the Republican Party as united as it is right now,” he said. “I have won every election with a record… [but] we have a lot of work ahead of us. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/02/24/1233433937/trump-haley-south-carolina-primary-2024-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos