



Even as Donald Trump headed home in the 2024 South Carolina Republican primary, Joe Biden made one of his traditional gaffes by appearing to name Xi Jinping as the leader of Russia before correcting himself. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Woodside, California, United States, November 15, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(Reuters) Speaking in the East Room of the White House where he was holding the annual meeting of the National Governors Association, Biden also repeated his debunked claim that he had traveled 17,000 miles with Xi Jinping. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Biden said: He (Obama) wanted me to meet (then Vice President) Xi Jinping because it was clear he was going to be the leader of Russia (corrects himself) uh China and we were having problems with Russia at the time and with other countries like Well. So what he (Obama) said is get to know him (Jinping), he will be there. He (Obama) couldn't do it because he was president, so I traveled 17,000 miles with him across the country, in our country and in China as well. We were on the Tibetan plateau and he turned to me and said: Can you define America for me? And I looked at it and suggested that I could in one word: Possibilities Biden has repeated the claim that he traveled 17,000 miles with Xi Jinping at least three times in the past and has been debunked by numerous media outlets, including the Washington Post. While it is true that Biden visited China in 2011 and spent three days there, they had gone to a high school located 50 miles from the event. When Xi Jinping visited the United States in 2012 and Joe Biden returned to China in 2013, observers were still at a loss to explain how Biden arrived at this impressive figure. A White House official admitted that this statement was inaccurate: “This was a reference to all round-trip travel, both within the United States and China and abroad. foreigner for the meetings they held together, he said. some were separately to common destinations. Lately, questions have been asked about the alleged decline in the mental health of both candidates in the upcoming presidential election. Biden recently confused Egypt with Mexico when referring to the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East. He confused French President Emmanuel Macron with François Mitterrand and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl with Angela Merkel. He confused the war in Ukraine with the war in Iraq (which ended in 2011), saying Putin was “clearly losing the war in Iraq.” He also said God Save the Queen after a speech on gun control, with some wondering if he was referring to the late Queen Elizabeth II. He also accidentally referred to Rishi Sunak as Mr President (instead of Prime Minister). Biden's many gaffes have led to questions about his mental skills. Donald Trump, who has his share of false claims to back up his gaffes, recently taunted Biden by releasing an ad claiming the White House was a retirement home. Meanwhile, Nikki Haley took aim at both, asking, “Can America do better with two octogenarian candidates?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/new-gaffe-joe-biden-refers-to-xi-jinping-as-head-of-russia-repeats-debunked-claim-about-travelling-17-000-miles-101708824196201.html

