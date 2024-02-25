President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his 70th birthday. WHAT reports. “Dear Mr. President, My dear brother. I am particularly pleased to extend to you my most sincere congratulations and best wishes on behalf of myself and the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of your remarkable jubilee – the 70th anniversary of your birth. Your life path is an example of service rendered to the Fatherland and the people with dignity and loyalty. You are a great personality and an outstanding statesman of our time, who selflessly works for Turkey's well-being, its current development and its worthy place in the international world. You have fulfilled the responsible historic mission entrusted to you with great confidence and determination. Your far-sighted and consistent policies have made your country one of the largest and most powerful states in the world. Turkey's important achievements and successes over the past 20 years are associated with your name. Today, the Republic of Turkey is entering the second century of its development under your wise leadership. We wish the brotherly country to achieve all the goals and objectives it has set for itself and achieve new successes and victories during this journey. My dear brother, You are also a true friend of the Azerbaijani people. Your sincere attachment to Azerbaijan is manifested in your continued support for the territorial integrity of our country, the strengthening of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and your unprecedented contributions to the inviolability of our alliance. Our people remember with special gratitude the firm and unequivocal stance that you have always demonstrated towards the just cause of Azerbaijan and your unwavering support. The fact that I paid my first official visit after the elections to Turkey brother at your invitation and in accordance with established tradition is a clear indication of our unity and alliance. I once again express my deep gratitude to you for this invitation and for the great attention and hospitality you showed me and our delegation during the visit. I appreciate our meeting in conditions of sincerity and mutual understanding, as well as the detailed exchange of ideas on the broad spectrum of bilateral relations and the prospects of our cooperation. I am sure that our relations, which are completely unique in the world, will continue to draw strength from our common history, our rich national and moral values, as well as the brotherhood and unity of our peoples. They will continue to develop and strengthen through our joint efforts in accordance with the principle of “One Nation, Two States”. I sincerely congratulate you again on this joyful day in your life and wish you and your family good health, long life, happiness and continued success and achievements in your responsible and honorable activities for the good of the peace and prosperity of the Turkish brother. people,” the letter said.

