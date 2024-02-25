Trump easily eliminates Nikki Haley in South Carolina





Trump addressed the crowd in a generic ballroom at the South Carolina fairgrounds almost immediately after the race was called, having felt like Haley had stolen his spotlight in New Hampshire when she first appeared in front of the cameras despite her defeat. Standing on stage flanked by family members and political allies, Trump didn't mention Haley at all. Campaign aides said the message he wanted to send today was that the primaries were over.

On November 5th, we were going to stand up here and say: Joe, you're fired! You are fired! To go out! » Trump said.

Trump's victory challenges the idea that parties are made up of different regional interests. The former president won the support of nearly every Republican elected official in Haley's home state, touring the South after decisive victories in Iowa and New Hampshire. While Trump has made only five visits to the state since the start of 2024 for rallies and fundraisers, and has spent far less money than Haley's campaign in the state, his team has worked here to court grassroots conservatives and religious leaders. And he showed that political strength early in the primary, showing support from top South Carolina lawmakers at campaign events, including Gov. Henry McMaster and Trump's former presidential rival, Sen. Tim Scott, who is now one of Trump's leading vice-presidential contenders. racing partner.

Even though Trump was headed for victory in all public opinion polls, his team spent much of the closing days of the primaries hammering Haley in harsh terms. Trump's campaign attacked his record on immigration and the state's gas tax and aired a statewide television ad targeting his Social Security plan. Trump repeatedly used an insulting nickname, Birdbrain, when talking about Haley and even raised leading questions about why Haley's husband, a South Carolina National Guardsman deployed overseas, didn't did not appear on the track with her.

Trump and his team also publicly pressured Haley to withdraw from the race. A memo sent this week by top Trump advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita called Haley a dismal loser, committed to an alternate reality and refusing to face her looming political mortality.

At a rally the day before the primary, Trump highlighted Haley's support from Democratic donors and said the former U.N. ambassador should switch parties.

Haley fought back. Her campaign pumped millions of dollars into television, radio and digital ads in the state, and she campaigned aggressively across South Carolina. She called Trump an agent of chaos, questioned his age and sanity and said Trump's multiple courtroom dramas were not just a distraction from the issues facing voters, but hurt his chances of winning a general election. And she criticized Trump for his comments on NATO and for his comparison to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

But his criticism of Trump did not convince voters. And she has sometimes struggled to walk the line between saying that Trump should not be president and also that she is not a Never Trumper.

Gerri McDaniel, Trump's South Carolina state director in 2016, who was a founder of the Myrtle Tea Party and supported Haley's gubernatorial campaign, questioned Haley's political future in the State.

I really wish they didn't clash. I wish Nikki Haley had waited, McDaniel said. People don't understand. What is she thinking? What is she trying to do?

