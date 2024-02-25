At CPAC, potential Trump running mates compete to prove their loyalty





National Harbor, Maryland CNN —

After taking the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday to watch a perfectly edited hype video, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik invoked Donald Trump about two dozen times as she made the praise of the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination.

The day before, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds mentioned the former president's name only twice during the opening of the Republican Party's annual conference, but he sounded an awful lot like Trump as he laid out his vision for the foreign politic. Former Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said she was unaware that participants could choose her in a poll to determine Trump's potential running mate, while South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, repeatedly took shots at some of the other Republicans vying to join the GOP. presidential ticket in turn at the microphone.

The race to become Trump's vice presidential pick, which has been going on behind the scenes for weeks or more, came into full view this week at CPAC, the annual gathering of the nation's conservatives. In what amounted to an audition to become asset No. 2, the program held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center sometimes felt more like a casting call for some of the most high-profile candidates for the job.

In addition to Stefanik, Donalds, Gabbard and Noem, entrepreneur and recent presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Ohio Senator JD Vance, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and Senate candidate for the Arizona Kari Lake all addressed the Trump-adoring crowd.

As each worked to appeal to Trump and his supporters in their own way, it was clear that proving they were willing to accomplish the task meant two things: demonstrating unwavering loyalty to the former president, including the most conspiratorial elements of his movement, and highlight how they would defend Trump and attack his political opponents.

Speaking about the four indictments, 91 criminal charges and escalating legal judgments against Trump, Carson told the crowd: “They are incredibly unfair, and if we allow this to happen, America will not be never the same again.

Event organizers, conservative media personalities broadcasting live from inside the convention center and even some of the vice presidential candidates themselves had no qualms about this year's CPAC being the unofficial start of the veepstakes.

I guess I'm on the list, Donalds said as he held court with reporters after speaking, while quickly adding: Look at the end of the day, President Trump is going to make this decision, not me.

Building on the political drama, CPAC organizers asked attendees to vote for who they want to see Trump choose as his running mate. Noem and Ramaswamy topped the poll in results announced Saturday, each receiving 15 percent support.

The informal poll, which covers conference attendees, is not a scientific survey and does not represent the Republican electorate as a whole.

I don't think he's made up his mind yet and quite honestly, I think he's going to watch these speeches here, and I think he's going to look at the results of this straw poll, Matt Schlapp, president of the American Conservative Union, which is holding the event, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Schlapp said the CPAC poll, while not scientific, gives a real sense of where Republicans and conservatives stand.

Trump himself fueled the speculation. Asked about his research during an appearance on Fox News this week, he responded by praising many Republicans appearing at CPAC and even one who isn't, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Honestly, all these people are good, Trump said. They are all good. They are all solid.

It's no surprise that Trump, who became a household name hosting NBC's The Apprentice, is turning the vital process of choosing a vice presidential candidate into a reality TV show. duration of one month. However, it has already become that, with Trump praising the intrigue and publicly teasing the names.

One of the names Trump mentioned last week, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, skipped CPAC and instead joined the former president at a campaign event Friday on the eve of his state's primaries. 'origin. Scott enthusiastically introduced Trump with the enthusiasm of a professional wrestler welcoming a tag team partner to the ring.

The different campaign approaches for the job were on full display at CPAC, and it is uncertain which one Trump will win. It's a fine line to walk, and CPAC is far from the final test. Vice presidential candidates must both brandish their conservative credentials and strong loyalty to Trump, but not appear too enthusiastic about the job, a person close to the former president warned. He's looking for someone interesting, able to convey a message and popular, but who won't overshadow Trump.

In 2016, Mike Pence checked these boxes for Trump. The former Indiana governor and former congressman, a deeply religious man, also helped appease party members as well as evangelical Christian voters who were unsure of the thrice-married Manhattan socialite. Such considerations are less important this time.

Gabbard, who is promoting a book released in April about why she left the Democratic Party, seemed oblivious to talk of the vice presidency when questioned by the conservative podcaster and former Trump adviser , Steve Bannon, during his show. But the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate fiercely defended Trump during her remarks, from the unique perspective of a former ally of many of his current political enemies.

“I can't think of anyone who could not only stand up to everything they throw at Donald Trump without collapsing, but who would actually choose to continue fighting against the entire Washington establishment” , Gabbard said. I have known Joe Biden for a long time. I considered him a friend. Do you think he could handle this pressure? I do not think so.

Stefanik, the fourth-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives who has not denied her interest in serving in a Trump administration, unabashedly compared herself to the former president, saying her New York district is now Trump country and Elise.

“They underestimate President Donald J. Trump every day, and I’m proud to say they underestimated me every day,” Stefanik said. I will never underestimate your power. Because I know, like President Donald J. Trump, that we work for you.

Perhaps the most important platform of the event was that of Ramaswamy, who delivered the keynote address at the Friday evening dinner. Since ending his presidential campaign after the Iowa caucuses, Ramaswamy has made several public appearances alongside Trump, whom he regularly praised on the campaign trail, even when running against him.

Ramaswamy said a war is underway between those of us who love the United States of America and our founding ideals and a fringe minority who hate this country and what we stand for.

I think that right now we need a commander in chief who will lead us to victory in this war. And that's why I have supported and will support Donald J. Trump as the next president of the United States, as I know everyone in this room does, he said.

Noem, however, cast doubt on Republicans such as Scott and Ramaswamy who defied Trump instead of lining up behind his third White House bid, suggesting they did so for their own benefit, not for the good of the party or the country.

Last year, when everyone asked me if I would consider running for president, I said no. Why would you run for president if you can't win? said Noème. I didn't say that to be nice. I said it because it was a fact. No one we knew could beat Donald J. Trump.

CPAC attendees across the country are already speculating on Trump's choice and weighing the pros and cons of each of his choices.

Edward Ramaswamy very exciting.

But then again, he seems like a younger version of Trump, he said. Maybe you need balance.

The candidates being considered are considerably more diverse than the rest of the GOP. Bode Brewer, who will be old enough to vote for the first time in November, thinks that could be an advantage.

Most of the time, I'm not a fan of identity politics, said the 17-year-old from Reading, Pennsylvania. But I think as the party becomes more diverse, I think we owe it to our voters to have a more diverse candidate.

As the country heads toward a Trump-Biden rematch, several CPAC attendees believe the party's next vice presidential pick should help usher in a new generation.

I think we need new people, said Genilde Guerra of Miami. We can't turn to the old politicians that everyone is so tired of.

Trump's advanced age is expected to be a determining factor in who ends up within a few steps of the presidency, said Philip Whitby, a 71-year-old from Winter Park, Florida. Trump would be 78 years old on Inauguration Day if he wins, which would make him the oldest person to be sworn in as president.

It has to be someone who can take over as president, Whitby said. Because anything can happen to Trump.

But he admitted it was a silly task to try to guess who Trump might choose.

Trump is going to surprise us because that's what he does, Whitby said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/24/politics/cpac-trump-potential-running-mates/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos