No Mann Ki Baat for next three months, says PM Modi. here's why

Addressing the 110th Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mann ki Baat would not be telecast for the next three months due to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi noted, “It is time for general elections in the country. As before, it is possible that the model code of conduct will be applied in March. Mann ki Baat will not be released for the next three months due to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. »

Prime Minister Modi spoke of the likelihood of the model code of conduct being implemented in March, similar to the previous elections. This remark referred to the anticipated announcement of the schedule of elections scheduled for next month.

It is a great success of the program that it has been kept away from even the shadow of the government during its 110 episodes,” he said, asserting that the show was dedicated to strength and the collective achievements of the country.

It is a program of the people, for the people and by the people,” declared the Prime Minister.

“When we meet next time, it will be the 111th episode of Mann Ki Baat,” Modi added, emphasizing the auspiciousness associated with the number. What’s better than that,” he said.

It is worth noting that the program was also postponed ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Prime Minister Modi further appealed to new voters to exercise their right to vote in record numbers. Young Indians are doing very well in creating content, whether it is related to tourism, social causes or public participation,” PM Modi added.

Modi further emphasized that the beauty of our nation lies in its diversity and different colors of its culture. I am delighted to see many people working selflessly to preserve and enrich our culture. You will find such people working in every part of the country. Many of them work in the field of linguistics,” he stressed.