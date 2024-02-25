Donald Trump wins South Carolina primary as Nikki Haley insists she's 'not giving up the fight' | US News





Donald Trump defeated Nikki Haley in the South Carolina Republican primary.

The result will further strengthen his grip on the race to become his party's nominee for president.

Mr. Trump scored his fourth straight primary victory on Saturday, handing an embarrassing defeat to his last major rival in his home state.

He won with 59.8% support to Ms Haley's 39.5%, according to Sky's US partner network NBC News.

Mr. Trump entered the primary with a huge lead in polls and the support of the state's top Republicans, including Senator Tim Scott.

In a speech after his victory, Mr. Trump called it “even bigger than we expected.”

“I have never seen the Republican Party as united as it is right now,” Mr. Trump said, promising that if elected, “our country will be respected again, respected like never before.”

“So it’s a fantastic evening,” he said.

Trump's margin of victory shows his grip on the party is tightening

His victory builds on the momentum he gained after his victories in Iowa, Nevada and New Hampshire.

Ms. Haley, who served as a U.N. ambassador, spent weeks crisscrossing the state that twice elected its governor, warning that Mr. Trump, who is 77 and faces four indictments, is too old and distracted to be president again.

She has repeatedly vowed to stay in the race even if she loses her home state, and reiterated that promise in a speech Saturday night.

The former governor also congratulated Mr. Trump on his victory, but then criticized him and his approach to politics in her speech.

“I’m a woman of my word,” Ms. Haley said. “I will not give up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.”

She said the roughly 40 percent of votes she received in the New Hampshire and South Carolina primaries “are not a small group,” adding that voters in states that have yet to hold elections primary schools have the right to choose.

But she faces a difficult road now, because in all but one primary since 1980, the Republican winner in South Carolina has become the party's nominee.

Ms. Haley has become noticeably more aggressive in her attacks on her rival in recent days, questioning Mr. Trump's mental capabilities and warning voters that he would lose the November general election.

However, his mockery apparently had little impact on the Republican base, which largely lines up behind the former president.

Whoever ultimately prevails between Mr. Trump and Ms. Haley will be ready to do battle with President Joe Biden in the November election.

