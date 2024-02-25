Politics
Chinese scientists invent method to turn salty soil into fertile farmland as Beijing boosts food security
The arid climate means that the salts are not diluted by rain, so the soil gradually forms a thick layer of salt.
Salt can't dampen China's food security efforts as saline soils yield huge harvests
Li, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and his team have developed an innovative solution to address poor soil quality. They took crop stalks measuring about 5 to 15 cm in length and laid them flat under the soil at a depth of 30 to 40 cm, which prevents salt from rising to the surface. They also covered the floor with a layer of plastic to help retain soil moisture.
After this treatment, the salt content of the soil was reduced by 36 percent on average and crop yields increased by 30.5 percent, according to the Official Science and Technology Daily released Friday.
According to the report, the team spent more than a decade researching the treatment of saline-alkaline soils in other regions of China, including Shandong and Heilongjiang provinces, and explored soil restoration methods adapted to local conditions.
China ranks third among countries in terms of the size of its saline and alkaline land, which covers an area of about 100 million hectares (247 million acres), of which about a third has potential for use. for soil treatment or better agricultural practices.
Since the 1950s, China has embarked on large-scale national campaigns to manage saline and alkaline soils.
Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the problem in a speech last July: Since China has a lot of saline land and the trend of salinization of agricultural land is getting worse in some areas, it is very important to carry out overall improvement and use.
In an interview with China News Service this month, Ma Wei, a scientist at the Jilin Provincial Academy of Agricultural Sciences, noted that China now has more than 40 methods or technologies for treating saline soil.
Many countries are taking steps and launching many practices and measures to develop and manage affected soils, Ma said.
He added that China has provided Belt and Road Initiative countries and developing countries with cutting-edge technology and experience to solve the problem, but the country is also learning from others and has introduced rice seeds with salt-tolerant genes from Italy, Japan, South Korea, the United States and other countries.
China's advanced rice faces Xinjiang's salt deserts
China's advanced rice faces Xinjiang's salt deserts
Authorities have pledged to keep total grain production above 650 million tonnes (717 million tonnes), a level China has reached since 2015, as Beijing prioritizes self-sufficiency in the face of rising climate shocks and an uncertain global food market.
In a note to the rural working meeting, Xi described farmland as China's lifeblood and called for increased investment in high-quality farmland.
According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), more than 833 million hectares of land worldwide have been salinized, an area roughly four times the size of India, which accounts for approximately 9% of the Earth's land surface.
According to the FAO, unsustainable agricultural practices and overexploitation of natural resources, as well as global population growth, are putting increasing pressure on soils, causing alarming rates of land degradation worldwide.
