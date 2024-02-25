South Carolina primary live: Trump wins primary, Haley vows to stay in the race





Republicans

DONALD ATOUT

Trump leveraged his civil cases and indictments in four criminal cases – unprecedented for a former US president – to increase his popularity with Republicans and raise funds, helping to make him the Republican front-runner with 64%. according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. He scored early election victories in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, and is pushing to replace the leadership of the Republican National Committee with his own high-profile allies before the party's nominating convention in July.

NIKKI HALEY A former South Carolina governor and Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, Haley, 52, noted her relative youth compared to Biden, 81, and Trump, as well as her background as the daughter of Indian immigrants. She had earned a reputation within the Republican Party as a strong conservative, able to address issues of gender and race more credibly than many of her peers.

2) Democrats

JOE BIDEN

Biden, 81, already the oldest US president ever, will have to convince voters he has the stamina to stay in office for another four years, amid low approval ratings and a special prosecutor's report suggesting he suffered from memory loss. Biden blasted the report and his allies say he believes he is the only Democratic candidate capable of defeating Trump and protecting democracy. The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll put Biden at 34%, while Trump got 37%, close to the margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.

DEAN PHILLIPS

Dean Phillips, a little-known U.S. congressman from Minnesota, announced in October that he would mount a long-shot challenge to Biden because he does not believe the president can win another term. The 55-year-old millionaire businessman and co-founder of the ice cream company announced his offer in a one-minute video posted online, saying: “We have challenges ahead. … We will fix this economy, and we're going to fix America.”

INDEPENDENTS

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR

Kennedy, 70, an anti-vaccine activist, is running as an independent after initially challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination, but is far behind in the polls. Some recent Reuters/Ipsos polls have shown that Kennedy could harm Biden more than Trump in the presidential election, where third-party candidates have influenced the outcome of the U.S. election even without winning.

CORNEL WEST

The political activist, philosopher and academic said in June that he would launch a third-party bid for president that would appeal to progressive and Democratic-leaning voters.

West, 70, initially ran as a Green Party candidate, but in October he said people “want good policies rather than partisan politics” and announced his candidacy as an independent. He promised to end poverty and guarantee housing.

JILL STEIN

Jill Stein, a physician, reaffirmed her Green Party candidacy for 2016 on November 9, accusing Democrats of betraying their promises “for workers, youth and the climate, over and over again – while Republicans don't even make such promises.” promises in the first place. “

Stein, 73, raised millions of dollars for the recount after Trump's surprise victory in 2016. His allegations resulted in only one election review in Wisconsin, which showed Trump won.

