Turkish Foreign Minister meets with Venezuelan President in Caracas





Hakan Fidan visits Venezuela and has crucial discussions with President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

The Venezuelan president received the Turkish Foreign Minister at the Miraflores Palace, Caracas, on February 23. (Nicolas Maduro) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Friday in Caracas with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. According to diplomatic sources who spoke anonymously due to restrictions on communicating with the media, Fidan expressed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's appreciation for Venezuela's unwavering support for Palestine. They also discussed Erdogan's upcoming visit to the South American country, with the sources noting that the Turkish foreign minister emphasized Ankara's principled position that Venezuela's future should be determined solely by its people. Fidan said Turkish authorities did not approve of unilateral sanctions against Venezuela, according to the sources. The Turkish minister said he was satisfied with Caracas' efforts to resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. Maduro and Fidan also addressed issues related to economic, commercial and tourism collaboration, affirming their commitment to increasing the volume of bilateral trade through strategic sectoral investments, the sources added. Additionally, discussions focused on energy-related aspects during the meeting. Excellent meeting with the Chancellor of Türkiye Hakan Fidan. With the sister nation of Turkey, we are consolidating a strong friendship with a program of hard work, concrete agreements and tangible achievements which, in action and practice, are for the common well-being of our… pic.twitter.com/2kmR4ri1sP – Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 24, 2024 Regarding him, Maduro said in a message on X: “Excellent meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Hakan Fidan. With our sister nation Turkey, we are consolidating a strong friendship with a busy work program, concrete agreements and tangible achievements. which, in action and practice, contribute to the shared well-being of our peoples. “We continue on this path together,” he stressed. Excellent meeting with the Chancellor of Türkiye Hakan Fidan. With the sister nation of Turkey, we are consolidating a strong friendship with a program of hard work, concrete agreements and tangible achievements which, in action and practice, are for the common well-being of our… pic.twitter.com/2kmR4ri1sP – Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 24, 2024 New areas of collaboration In the same context, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil held talks on Saturday with his counterpart Hakan Fidan, during which Gil stressed that they have “aligned on new areas of collaboration for the mutual benefit of our populations in the context of the emerging multipolar world. and solidarity.” We are happy to receive the Chancellor of the Republic of Turkey, @HakanFidanto hold an important meeting on cooperation between our countries, in particular the new projects that we hope to realize during the IV meeting of the Joint Commission scheduled for this year. pic.twitter.com/KTCMdHXFQl — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) February 24, 2024 Highlighting the anticipation of various upcoming projects that will come to fruition during the IV Meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission later this year, the head of Venezuelan diplomacy highlighted the enduring friendship, solidarity and gratitude between the two nations. The two high authorities reiterated their commitment to maintaining and building a relationship based on agreements and joint initiatives. Read next: Maduro: neither threats nor sanctions to obstruct Venezuela

