President Biden's Remarks at the Governors' Ball Dinner





State Dining Room 7:40 PM EST

THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you, Governor. I – I’m maybe the only Irishman you’ve ever met who’s never had a drink. And my grandfather would say, “Joey, if you're toasting with anything other than alcohol, you have to use your left hand.” ” (Laugh.)

My friends, Governor Cox, Governor Polis and everyone – to all the family members who are here – and thank you (inaudible) for being here tonight. I appreciate it very much.

You know, let me just say that we have a lot to do together. What makes me feel good about having the governors here is that there is still a tradition of doing things together. We fight like hell. We make sure we get our points across. But at the end of the day, we know who we work for. The goal is to get things done.

And, you know, standing here in front of this portrait of the man behind me here, he – he said – and I want to make sure I understand the quote correctly. He said, “We – the better angels” – he said, “We must respond to counsel – and adjust the better angels of our nature. And we do – and we would do well to remember what else he said. He said: “We are not enemies, but [we’re] friends.” We are in the middle of the civil war. He said: “We are not enemies, but [we’re] friends. We must not be enemies.

Friends – and I’ve been there. I know I don't look it. But I've been here a long time. (Laughter.) And – and I mean this sincerely, we've had – politics has become too bitter – Democrats and Republicans. Politics has become too personal – and it simply has – it’s just not what it used to be.

And, by the way, I served at a time when we had very, very stubborn, deep differences. I mean, there were incredible differences, but we always – not always, but the vast majority of the time, we looked for a compromise at the end of the – at the end of the day.

And, you know, it seems to me that, I will conclude by saying that I spent a lot of time with Xi Jinping, someone with whom I have a lot of difference. And I was – when I was vice president, president – my – my president told me that he wanted me to get to know Xi Jinping because it was clear that he was going to be the head of the Russia – of – of China and that he — we had a — we had problems with Russia at the time and with other countries as well. And so what he said was, “Get to know him.” He's going to be there. I – and he couldn't because he was president, and he couldn't travel. So I traveled 17,000 miles with him across the country – our country and – and in – in China as well.

We were on the Tibetan plateau. And he turned to me and said, “Can you define America for me?” And I – given that this has been documented and it's real – I looked at him and said, “Yes, I can. In a word.” And he looked at me. And he said, “What is it?” And I said, “Possibilities.” Possibilities.

Here are the possibilities.

(President Biden makes a toast.)

Possibilities, because there are — I have never been more optimistic in my life about the prospects of what we can do if we just work together. There is nothing beyond our capabilities.

So, again, to the possibilities.

(President Biden makes a toast.)

7:44 PM EST

