America-China Chamber of Commerce and Asia International M&A Fund sign strategic cooperation agreement





CHICAGO, February 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the invitation of Mr. Siva Yam, President of the United States of America America-China Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Zhang Zhiguo, CEO of the Asian International Mergers and Acquisitions Fund for China, accompanied by his delegation, arrived at Chicagothe third largest city in United Stateson January 29, 2024. The morning of January 30 has 10:00 AM, they visited the headquarters of the US-China Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Zhang Zhiguo and his old friend, Mr. Siva Yam, had in-depth discussions for four hours. The parties reached several agreements and signed the “Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Agreement between the US-China Chamber of Commerce and the Asia Mergers and Acquisitions Fund”, prioritizing the signing of four agreements: “Cooperation Agreement in mutual investment and mergers and acquisitions between Chinese and American companies. », “Cooperation agreement allowing Chinese companies to be listed on NASDAQ”, “Agreement on foreign investment and investment promotion with Chinese local governments” and “Agreement on enterprise inspection and training for small and medium-sized Chinese and American companies. Mr. Xu Zhenhua, Director of the Asian International Mergers and Acquisitions Fund, accompanied Mr. Zhang's delegation.



Currently, leveraging its advantages in financial capital resources, the Asian International Mergers and Acquisitions Fund is collaborating with various local authorities on the ambitious plan to “eliminate counties without overseas listing” in China. With 2863 districts and counties in China, the plan aims to incubate at least one overseas listed company in each district and county. By promoting overseas listings, the plan aims to pave the way for international capital market financing for Chinese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), using global capital to facilitate the transformation and upgrading of Chinese SMEs and to promote the development of local Chinese enterprises. savings. The plan received strong support and approval. This comprehensive strategic cooperation with the U.S.-China Chamber of Commerce leverages the chamber's influence in U.S. political and business circles to mobilize capital from Wall Street to better implement the “Eliminate Counties Without Listings” plan. stranger “. The cooperation points are the result of nearly six months of prior communication and coordination between the two sides and have the support of Republican members of the board of directors of the US-China Chamber of Commerce. The signing of the “Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Agreement between the US-China Chamber of Commerce and the Asia Mergers and Acquisitions Fund” follows President Xi Jinping's successful visit to San Francisco and the successful meeting between the heads of state of China and United States. Based on the “San Francisco Vision” reached by heads of state and aiming to advance the development of China-US relations, this important civil economic exchange and cooperation fully reflects the profound connotation of President Xi Jinping's statement that “China's Hope” US relations are based on the people and the foundation lies in the civil sector. » Through the active participation of non-governmental organizations and businesses, the connection between the people of China and United States will be closer, and civil exchanges and cooperation will be more active, injecting new impetus into the healthy development of China-US relations. The United States Board of Directors America-China Chamber of Commerce is comprised of notable figures from the Republican and Democratic parties, as well as the business and legal communities. The founding president was Prescott Bush, and the current Chairman is Mr. Siva Yam, an investment banker with over twenty years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate listings, private equity financing and venture capital. He is also an advisor to several venture capital firms and Chinese-American companies. The US-China Chamber of Commerce is a bilateral member organization that helps Chinese and US businesses, professionals and the public better understand the business environments and cultural traditions of the two countries, helping Chinese companies enter the US market and attract foreign investment. as well as guiding American SMEs in their expansion into China. Based in the international financial center of Hong Kong, ChinaThe Asia International Mergers and Acquisitions Fund mainly helps global capital participate in investment, industrial upgrading, merger and acquisition restructuring, investment and financing advisory and comprehensive capital market services such as legal and tax issues in East Asia And South East Asia. China region is our service focus, where we assist Chinese companies in overseas listings and international M&A restructuring, unlocking their international development potential, acquiring international advanced manufacturing and management technologies, Industrial supply chain resources, brands and marketing channels. We also facilitate the introduction of high-quality international companies into the Chinese market for investment, joint ventures or mergers and acquisitions, for mutual benefit. In addition, we help Chinese local governments plan industrial upgrading, plan investments and attract foreign investment. Media Contact:

