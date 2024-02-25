Azerbaijani Defense Minister advises to focus on improving combat training of units





On February 24, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held the next official meeting at the Ministry of Defense,

Azernews reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense. The meeting took place via videoconference, in the presence of deputies of the Minister of Defense, commanders of different types of troops, heads of the main departments, departments and services of the ministry, as well as commanders of army corps and formations stationed in the liberated territories. First, a minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the Shehids (martyrs), who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The Minister of Defense drew the attention of the meeting participants to the statements of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Victorious Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, made during the inauguration ceremony after his re-election. , as well as a joint briefing with the President of the Republic of Trkiye, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoan, held on February 19 during the official visit of the head of our state to fraternal Trkiye. The Minister of Defense further emphasized that these words represent not only a positive assessment of the Azerbaijani army, but also important responsibilities imposed for its development. General-Colonel Z. Hasanov highlighted the progress of successful reforms carried out in the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in the fields of military education, armament, supply and in other areas and mentioned the importance of continuing reforms. this work in a phased manner. The current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border, the organization and conduct of troop service were analyzed in detail and reports were heard at the meeting. It was emphasized that the joint exercises planned in 2024 in Azerbaijan, Trkiye and other countries will have a positive impact on the exchange of experiences, improving the knowledge and skills of military personnel and increasing combat training of troops. . The Minister of Defense gave instructions on the study of personal and psychological characteristics of young soldiers called up for active military service by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a sensitive approach to the process of their adaptation to military service , keeping the issues of ensuring the safety and health of personnel during military service in the spotlight, as well as the departure of young people who have completed their military service. Colonel General Z. Hasanov emphasized the importance of clearing liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnance, ensuring the continued operation of supply routes and communication lines in mountainous areas with difficult terrain and difficult climatic conditions, and strictly respect safety rules. The minister drew the attention of the General Staff to its requirements for methodical educational and ideological work, further increasing moral and psychological support and maintaining military discipline at a high level. Following the official meeting, relevant senior officials received instructions to prioritize strengthening the combat training of units and individual professionalism of military personnel, as well as the qualitative achievement of other future tasks in 2024. — Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

