Gujarat becoming a destination of choice for foreign tourists, says PM Modi





Highlighting that Gujarat has become a destination of choice for foreign tourists visiting India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering in the temple town of Dwarka in the state on Sunday, said that a one in five tourists coming to India in 2022 visited Gujarat. Today, Gujarat has become a popular destination for foreign tourists visiting India. One in five foreign tourists out of a total of 85 lakh visiting India in 2022 visited Gujarat. From last year till August, 15.5 million tourists have already visited Gujarat, said the Prime Minister, who is currently visiting the state. Prime Minister Modi said the central government's decision to issue e-visas to foreign tourists has also benefited Gujarat. This increase in the number of tourists is creating new employment and self-employment opportunities in Gujarat, he added. Read also : Global dairy sector grows at 2%, India's grows at 6%: PM Modi The Prime Minister also shared his experience of scuba diving to see the submerged parts of Beyt Dwarka, said to be the ancient kingdom of Lord Krishna. In the morning, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a 980-crore Sudarshan Setu at Dwarka, which connects Okha in mainland Gujarat to Beyt Dwarka via a cable-stayed bridge. Six years ago, I had the opportunity to lay the first stone of this Setu… It is a marvel and an example of engineering. I wish structural engineering students to study this Sudharshan Setu. This is the longest cable-stayed bridge in India, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that the new bridge will ensure that tourists and pilgrims do not have to depend on ferries to reach Beyt Dwarka. The lighting of the bridge was carried out using solar panels. There are 12 tourist galleries on the bridge where people can admire the sea, he explained, highlighting the bridge's features. Highlighting a number of projects built during his tenure across the country, the Prime Minister said: “When connectivity improves, it directly affects tourism in the country. Growing connectivity is making Gujarat a tourist hub. Later in the evening, Prime Minister Modi, at a public event in Rajkot, inaugurated the AIIMS in Rajkot, which was built at a cost of 1,195 crores. Similarly, he also inaugurated four more AIIMS at Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Bhatinda and Raebareli. These are among the 48,000 million projects he inaugurated during the event. Until the last 50 years of Independence, there was only one functional AIIMS in Delhi. Seven AIIMS have been approved in the last seven decades, but even they have not been completed. In the last 10 days, groundbreaking or foundation stone ceremonies were held for seven AIIMS, Modi said, adding that it was his government that built the AIIMS at Raebareli, considered a stronghold of the rulers of the Congress party in the past. At the two events in Rajkot and Dwarka, Prime Minister Modi narrated his experience of scuba diving in the Arabian Sea to personally visit the buried ruins of the submerged old city of Dwarka, said to have been built by the Lord Krishna. He said he not only dove and reached the ruins, but also had the chance to touch them, spend a few moments and pray while wearing his diving gear. SHARE Copy link

