Azerbaijan's Aliyev congratulates Erdoan on his 70th birthday





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday extended his congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on his 70th birthday. Wishing Erdoan success and health, Aliyev said: “Your life is an example of faithful service to the homeland and the people. “You are a great personality, a distinguished statesman who selflessly worked for the prosperity of the brotherly region of Trkiye, for its current development and for it to take its rightful place on the international stage,” the Azerbaijani leader said in the message. “You have fulfilled your historic mission with confidence and determination, and thanks to your far-sighted and decisive policies, you have made your country one of the most important and powerful states in the world. “Trkiye’s significant achievements and gains over the past 20 years are linked to your name,” the message read. Aliyev stressed that he wishes the brotherly country Trkiye to achieve all the goals and objectives it has set for itself and achieve new successes and victories. Recalling that he made his first official visit to Trkiye after the elections in his country, Aliyev thanked his Turkish counterpart for his invitation and hospitality. The Azerbaijani President also stressed that he is convinced that relations between the two countries, which draw strength from their common history, rich national and spiritual values, brotherhood and unity of peoples, will develop and will strengthen themselves in accordance with the “one nation” principle. , two States” thanks to their joint efforts. Erdoan rarely publicly celebrates his past birthdays and this year he addressed a rally in the southeastern province of Adana for upcoming local elections. Born in 1954 in a working-class neighborhood of Istanbul, Erdoan was elected mayor of the city years later after a political career in the Social Welfare Party (RP) and the National Salvation Party (MSP). His election marks a turning point in the political life of Erdoan, who had already marked the political scene as a fiery one speaker in his youth. During his years as mayor, he turned around Istanbul's fortunes after years of chronic problems, ranging from water shortages to pollution and traffic chaos. His legacy as mayor helped propel him to prominence in the 2002 election, where his party won a landslide victory, the first in years after a long period of coalition governments. Since then, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has ruled the country after successive electoral victories. Erdoan assumed the presidency after serving as prime minister for the past two decades and introduced the executive presidency system. He won his second re-election as president in the May 2023 presidential elections.

