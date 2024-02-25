Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates India's longest cable-stayed bridge, Sudarshan Setu





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the longest cable-stayed bridge in India, Sudarshan Bridge, In Dwarka from Gujarat. This monumental infrastructure project, connecting the island of Okha and Beyt Dwarka, demonstrates the nation's commitment to progress and connectivity. Let’s get into the details of this remarkable feat: Sudarshan Bridge Project Overview Sudarshan Setu, formerly known as Signature Bridge, was constructed at a cost of 979 million.

Spanning an impressive area 2.32km, it is India's longest cable-stayed bridge, serving as a vital link between the Okha continent and Beit Dwarka island.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of this project in October 2017, considering it a crucial link between old and new Dwarka. Sudarshan Bridge, Main characteristics The bridge has a total width of 27.2 meters (89 feet) four lanes, ensuring smooth traffic between the continent and the island.

Decorated with verses from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna, the walking paths on both sides of the bridge offer a unique cultural touch, reflecting the rich heritage of Dwarka.

Notably, solar panels installed along trails can generate a megawatt of electricity, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable infrastructure. Impact and importance of Sudarshan Bridge Sudarshan Setu is set to revolutionize connectivity in the region, significantly reducing travel time for devotees and tourists.

With an estimated two million pilgrims visiting temples in the region, the bridge addresses transportation problems previously faced by pilgrims who relied on boats, limited to daytime travel.

Beyond mere connectivity, Sudarshan Setu is expected to become a major tourist attraction in Dwarka, thereby strengthening the region's economy and tourism sector. Empower communities Sudarshan Bridge The inauguration of Sudarshan Setu is not just about infrastructure; it’s about empowering communities. The bridge aims to benefit approximately 8,500 inhabitants on the island of Beyt Dwarka, facilitate access to essential services and opportunities. Vision for the future Sudarshan Bridge Sudarshan Setu exemplifies India's vision for inclusive development and progress. As the country prepares to become a global power, infrastructure projects like these play a central role in promoting economic growth, connectivity and cultural preservation.

