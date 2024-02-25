Divine experience, says PM Modi after scuba diving near Dwarka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after offering prayers underwater at the location of the submerged town of Dwarka, in Dwarka, Gujarat on February 25, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday went scuba diving off Panchkui beach here in Gujarat and performed prayers as he witnessed the ancient city Dwarka of Lord Krishna, who is submerged in water.

Praying there was a very divine experience, he said.

Wearing a white diving helmet and ocher robe, Mr Modi sat cross-legged on the seabed, folded his hands in prayer while being helped by Navy divers and waved peacock feathers before to offer them to Lord Krishna.

More than courage, it was faith, he declared when he emerged from the water.

Scuba diving is practiced off the coast of Dwarka, near the island of Beyt Dwarka, where people can see the underwater remains of ancient Dwarka which have been excavated by archaeologists.

Sharing his experience while addressing a gathering here later in the day, Mr. Modi said that by touching the ancient city, the image of India's greatness in the 21st century flashed before his eyes, and he remained in the waters for a long time.

The vision of Dwarka in the sea further strengthened my resolve for a developed India, he said.

The PM also shared his experience with some photographs on X.

Praying in the water-immersed town of Dwarka was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient time of spiritual greatness and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all, he said in the message on X.

Addressing the gathering here, Mr. Modi said he was overwhelmed with joy over the experience and realization of his decades-old dream of touching the holy city.

I went to the bottom of the sea and saw ancient Dwarkaji. Archaeologists have written a lot about Dwarka, submerged in the sea. A lot has been said about Dwarka in our scriptures also. It is said that Lord Vishwakarma himself built the city of Dwarka, the Prime Minister said.

He said that the ancient city of Dwarka was a good example of planning and development of a big city, and when he had his darshan in the sea, he experienced the same grandeur and ancient deity. There I bowed before Lord Shri Krishna. I also took with me peacock feathers which I offered to Lord Krishna, he said.

The Prime Minister said that for many years he was very curious to go to the sea, touch what remains of the ancient city of Dwarka and pay homage to it.

My wish of many years came true today. I am delighted, overwhelmed with emotions. You can imagine the joy I would have felt when the dream I had nurtured for decades came true today by touching this sacred land, he said while sharing his experience.

Mr. Modi also offered prayers at the Lord Sri Krishna temple in Dwarka.

In the morning, he inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, the country's longest cable-stayed bridge (2.32 km), on the Arabian Sea, connecting the island of Beyt Dwarka to the mainland of Okha, in Devbhumi district Dwarka.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 4,100 crore projects covering Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Porbandar districts.