



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Ukrainians not to worry about the current political conflict surrounding proposed US aid to Ukraine and said Ukraine would receive everything it needs to defend itself against Russia. He made the comments during the special meeting of the European Yalta Strategy (YES) in kyiv, organized with the support of the Victor Pinchuk Foundation. “Don't worry too much about what you think might happen in world politics, especially in the United States of America. I think ultimately the United States, having exhausted all available alternatives, will do the right thing,” Johnson said. He expressed his belief that support for Ukraine would benefit any U.S. president “who wants to make America great again,” adding “don't let [Russian President] Vladimir Putin wins in Ukraine. “I remain resolutely optimistic about this,” he said. Johnson said that during Donald Trump's presidency, Ukraine received Javelin anti-tank missile systems that proved effective in the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The former British prime minister has repeatedly expressed his support for Trump, who could become the next US president and serve a second term. In a Daily Mail column, he wrote that he does not believe that Trump will abandon the Ukrainians: “Having understood, as he surely has, that there is no agreement to be made with Putin, I think there is a good chance that he redoubles his efforts and finishes what he started – giving [Ukrainians] what they need to win.

kyiv has been weakened in recent weeks by an ammunition shortage and vital U.S. aid remains blocked by political wrangling in the U.S. Congress. Johnson again called on the West to grant Ukraine membership in NATO: “I really hope that at the Washington summit NATO will issue an invitation and then we can start to accelerate protections under Article 5, even if you can't go all the way. The whole road. He called on the United States to stop opposing it for fear of an escalation of conflict with Russia. “[That’s] waste. The way to avoid further escalation is to do much more to protect Ukraine and show that we are serious,” Johnson said. “The path to long-term stability in the Euro-Atlantic area is to make it clear that Ukraine has chosen its destiny… and it is with NATO and the EU.” In addition to Ukraine's future within NATO, the former British Prime Minister highlighted two other measures that he considers essential to strengthening Ukraine's position in the war against Russia: 1. ) the supply of desperately needed munitions and 2.) the transfer to Ukraine of $300 billion worth of munitions. Putin's frozen assets. “I’m not saying this will bring Putin to his knees. Of course, that won't be the case. But that’s another part of the pressure,” he said.

