Modi in Gujarat: PM dives into sea to perform underwater puja off Dwarka | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday went underwater, deep sea, scuba diving off the coast of the Arabian Sea at Panchkui beach in Gujarat and offered prayers at the site where the ancient city of Dwarka is said to have submerged after the demise of Lord Krishna. It is believed that the ancient city was closely linked to Lord Krishna and was a center of grandeur and prosperity. Prime Minister Modi went underwater, into the depths of the sea, and prayed at the site where the submerged city of Dwarka lies. Modi also paid tribute to Dwarka, a city that continues to capture imaginations with its rich cultural and spiritual heritage, the officials said. Underwater, Modi said, he also offered peacock fathers as a tribute. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. In the photos shared by Modi on his X handle, he can be seen in diving gear and descending into the azure waters to offer prayers at a site steeped in historical and spiritual significance. The Prime Minister's photographs have gone viral on social media. Praying in the water-immersed town of Dwarka was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient time of spiritual greatness and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all, Modi wrote on X. “Today I experienced those moments which will stay with me forever… I went to the bottom of the sea and did 'Darshan' of the ancient city of Dwarka. Archaeologists have written a lot about the city of Dwarka hidden under water. In our scriptures also, it is said of Dwarka that it was a city with beautiful gates and tall buildings, as tall as the top of the world. Lord Krishna himself built this city… When I went to the bottom of the sea, I experienced divinity… I bowed down to Dwarkadhish. I took a peacock feather with me and I placed it at the feet of Lord Krishna. I had always been curious to go there and touch the remains of the ancient city of Dwarka. I am full of emotions today… A dream of many decades has come true today…” Modi said later at a public meeting in Dwarka. The ancient city of Dwarka is a place of immense importance in Hindu mythology and history. It has also long captivated the imagination of historians, archaeologists and enthusiasts. Earlier on Sunday morning, Modi offered prayers at Gujarat's famous Lord Krisha temple, Dwarkadish. Situated at the tip of the Gomti River and the Arabian Sea in Gujarat, the majestic Dwarkadhish Temple is an important Hindu pilgrimage site for Vaishnavites, especially devotees of Lord Krishna. Dwarkadhish temple is one of the Char Dham. The main deity of the temple is Lord Krishna, called Dwarkadhish, or king of Dwarka. Modi then received an idol of Lord Krishna from the temple priests. PM Modi inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge Modi also inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, the country's longest cable-stayed bridge spanning around 2.32 km, connecting the Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka in Gujarat. The bridge, formerly known as 'Signature Bridge', has been renamed 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge. Beyt Dwarka is an island near the port of Okha, about 30 km from the town of Dwarka, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple is located. Built at an estimated cost of Costing `979 crore, the bridge comprises a 27.20 meter wide four-lane road, with 2.50 meter wide footpaths on either side. Modi also offered prayers at Beyt Dwarka temple on Sunday morning. Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat Prime Minister Modi began his two-day visit to Gujarat with a roaring tour of Jamnagar on Saturday. Amid chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', a large number of people lined up on both sides of the road as Modi's cavalcade moved towards the Circuit House. (With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-goes-underwater-in-deep-sea-prays-at-site-where-dwarka-city-submerged-101708848674804.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos