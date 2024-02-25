



loading…

It is believed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will attempt to stem the discourse on the DPR's right to investigate. Photo/Doc SINDOnews

JAKARTA – The debate over the right of the DPR to investigate allegations of fraud in the 2024 elections is gaining ground. The idea of ​​the number 3 presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, is also supported by the Coalition for Change which supports Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, PKS, Nasdem and PKB. – The debate over the right of the DPR to investigate allegations of fraud in the 2024 elections is gaining ground. The idea of ​​the number 3 presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, is also supported by the Coalition for Change which supports Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, PKS, Nasdem and PKB. However, it is believed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will attempt to stem the discourse on the DPR's right to investigate. “It will definitely be blocked by the government, Jokowi, or the new Prabowo-Gibran coalition,” political observer and executive director of Indonesia Political Review (IPR) Ujang Komarudin told SINDOnews, Sunday (25/2/2024 ). He predicts that the PKB will be one of the political parties targeted for dismantling. “It will be deflated, so we will seek legal action and so on,” he added. He also predicted that Nasdem would be courted to join the coalition supporting Prabowo-Gibran. “And currently Nasdem is the coalition party of the Jokowi-Maruf Amin government,” said Ujang. So why is the right of investigation so scary for Jokowi compared to the resolution of the Constitutional Court elections? “Because the constitutional right of investigation targets government policy or rules on presidential decisions,” political observer and executive director of Indonesia Political Opinion (IPO) Dedi Kurnia Syah told SINDOnews. According to him, the right of investigation will not target electoral violations. And of course, this scares the president, because the main investigative target of the right is not the election, but the president. Jokowi has a chance of being impeached if the investigative right succeeds in investigating the president's arbitrariness in his support for the elections, Dedi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/1328449/12/kenapa-hak-angket-begitu-menakutkan-bagi-jokowi-ketimbang-penyelesaian-pemilu-di-mk-1708855345 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos