Trudeau visits kyiv, predicts Ukraine victory on second anniversary of invasion

By The Canadian Press on February 24, 2024.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 10, 2023. Trudeau is again spending the day in Kyiv today to mark the second anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 10, 2023. Trudeau is again spending the day in Kyiv today to mark the second anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

KIEV, Ukraine – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped out in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Saturday, joining other world leaders at the site of one of the war's first and fiercest battles to mark the second anniversary of the brutal Russian invasion.

Trudeau appeared at Hostemel Airport alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in a show of global solidarity.

Behind them, the charred hulks of destroyed planes and the blackened walls of the airport just outside the capital provided a dark backdrop, a bitter reminder of the early days of the invasion.

“Putin was sure he could easily take strategic targets like this airport. Russian forces attempted to quickly take possession of Hostomel airport – and with it Kiev,” Trudeau said in a prepared speech.

“Well, we’re here today because he was wrong.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his feared invasion on February 24, 2022. His paratroopers attacked the airport just hours after the start of what he called a “special military operation” in the country.

Two years later, the ruins of that battle remained scattered behind the leaders as they took turns on the podium – lingering evidence of both a quick triumph and the bitter, bloody conflict that continues to rage.

“Putin cannot win,” Trudeau said in his speech. “Ukraine will experience victory, just like what happened on this field two years ago.”

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also present for the anniversary, as well as Defense Minister Bill Blair and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. US President Joe Biden was not expected.

As he did from the start, Trudeau once again promised to ensure that Canada stood with Ukraine for as long as it took to secure victory.

But the federal government has yet to deliver all the promised military aid, prompting critics to accuse the prime minister of going back on his word.

Trudeau is expected to participate in several commemorations throughout the day, including a wreath laying, before ending the day with a joint news conference.

“You are fighting for your sovereignty, for your territory, for your language, for your culture, for your democracy,” Trudeau said. “But also for our democracy.”

Despite similar sentiments within the global support coalition, European countries are struggling to find enough supplies to send to Kiev, while US aid worth $60 billion is blocked due to differences policies.

The delays have frustrated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who fears – like others – that such delays amid domestic political wrangling could play into the hands of an ever-patient Putin.

Last week, Russia took full control of the town of Avdiivka, about 706 kilometers east of the capital, where troops fought bitterly for weeks for control of the local chemical plant. .

And a Russian drone attack struck a residential building in the southern city of Odessa late Friday, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

The presence of world leaders in Kyiv will be visible throughout Saturday to demonstrate international support and pay tribute to Ukraine's continued resilience.

Zelensky himself warned his allies last week that an “artificial deficit” in weapons risks giving Russia a dangerous advantage.

Meanwhile, Biden has cajoled and criticized congressional Republicans to help them pass legislation to maintain support.

“The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will not be forgotten. Now is the time for us to stand strong with Ukraine and stand united with our allies and partners,” Biden said in a statement.

“Now is the time to prove that the United States stands for freedom and bows to no one. »

Biden has chastised his political opponents, including former and future President Donald Trump, for their inflammatory rhetoric around Ukraine and lack of support that borders on what the current commander in chief calls “criminal negligence.”

Trudeau received similar rebukes over Canada's opposition Conservatives and their recent decision to vote against a modernized free trade deal with Ukraine.

But unlike the United States, both sides have attempted to position themselves domestically as the more committed ally: Canada is home to the second-largest Ukrainian diaspora in the world, after Russia.

On Friday, Canada announced sanctions against 10 more Russian officials and businesspeople and 153 entities, in coordination with the United States and the United Kingdom. The European Union also announced new sanctions as the anniversary of the war approaches.

The prime minister's show of solidarity in kyiv also offers an opportunity to help restore the relationship's luster after a gaffe during Zelensky's visit to Ottawa last fall sparked international embarrassment.

In the presence of the Ukrainian president in the House of Commons, MPs paid a war hero tribute to a Canadian-born Ukrainian veteran who was found to have fought for the Nazis during the Second World War.

The incident made headlines around the world, prompted an apology from the Prime Minister, cost former Speaker of the House of Representatives Anthony Rota his job and provided ample fodder for the Russian propaganda machine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 24, 2024.

– By Laura Osman in Warsaw with files from The Associated Press

