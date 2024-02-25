PM Modi dives into sea to offer prayers in ancient submerged city of Dwarka, calls it a divine experience





Image source: X/NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, on Sunday (February 25) undertook a scuba diving off the coast of the Arabian Sea at the Panchkui beach in Devbhumi Dwarka and said that praying in the city which is immersed in waters was a very divine experience. The Prime Minister said he felt connected to an ancient era of timeless devotion. Scuba diving is practiced off the coast of Dwarka, near the island of Beyt Dwarka, where people can see the underwater remains of ancient Dwarka which have been excavated by archaeologists. Praying in the water-immersed town of Dwarka was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient time of spiritual greatness and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all, PM Modi posted on X and shared the photos of his visit. The Prime Minister said that he experienced divinity when he sank to the bottom of the sea and added that he prostrated before Lord Krishna. “Today I experienced those moments which will stay with me forever… I went to the bottom of the sea and did 'Darshan' of the ancient city of Dwarka. Archaeologists have much written about the city of Dwarka hidden under water. In our scriptures also, Dwarka is said to be a city with beautiful gates and tall buildings, as tall as the top of the world. Lord Krishna himself built this city… When I went to the bottom of the sea, I experienced divinity… I prostrated myself before Dwarkadhish. I took a peacock feather with me and I 'placed at the feet of Lord Krishna. I had always been curious to go there and touch the remains of the ancient city of Dwarka. I am full of emotions today… A decades old dream came true today,” he said. PM Modi offers prayers PM Modi also offered prayers at Lord Sri Krishna temple in Dwarka. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated 'Sudarshan Setu', the country's longest cable-stayed bridge, over the Arabian Sea, connecting Beyt Dwarka Island to the Okha mainland in Devbhumi district Dwarka. He also offered prayers at the temple of Lord Sri Krishna in Beyt Dwarka. He was on a two-day visit to Gujarat where he launched a number of development projects. ALSO READ | Sudarshan Setu is not just a facility, it's an engineering marvel: PM Modi in Gujarat's Dwarka

