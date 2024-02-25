Special session of the MICI to discuss disinformation and hostilities against journalists in Palestine

ISTANBUL: The extraordinary session of the Islamic Conference of Ministers of Information (ICIM) began today to discuss joint efforts to confront disinformation and hostilities of the Israeli occupation authorities against journalists and media in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The session began with the opening speech of the Chairman of the Communications Directorate of Turkey, Fahrettin Altun, followed by a statement by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Information of Palestine, Nabil Abu Rdeneh.

The Malaysian delegation was led by Ministry of Communications secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

The session was followed by the statement delivered by the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, who called for more space for journalists and media to cover all developments related to Palestinian issues .

Previously, the extraordinary session of the IBD began at 9 a.m. (local time) with a closed-door meeting of senior officials preparatory to the extraordinary session of the IBD of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, through a video message broadcast during the conference, paid tribute to all the courageous journalists who defended the oppressed in Palestine and wished that Allah SWT grants mercy to those who are deceased.

He said Israel had simultaneously used its influence in the global media to accelerate its disinformation activities and was using all available means to cover up its war crimes as well as crimes against humanity, including distortion of facts and propaganda.

Given this perspective, one of our responsibilities as Islamic nations is to ensure that lies do not eclipse the truth. One of our most important responsibilities is to document and publicize the atrocities committed against our brothers and sisters in Gaza, as well as to combat Israel's disinformation efforts, he said.

A total of 199 participants from 42 countries attended the one-day conference organized by the OIC and Turkey is hosting the conference in its capacity as the chair of the current ICIM session.

Israel has been bombing the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, killing more than 29,000 people and causing massive destruction and shortages of basic necessities, leading to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. – Bernama