Faced with third Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi returns to Rajkot, where he was elected MP for the first time for a Sunday of launches

Facing his third Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Rajkot, the city where he was first elected as an MP, to launch projects worth `48,100 crore across the country. This included the inauguration of five All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in as many states, as well as India's longest cable-stayed bridge at Dwarka. Recalling his long association with the city, Mr. Modi mentioned that it was on this day 22 years ago that he took oath as an MP, after being elected to the Rajkot Assembly seat II. I have tried my best to live up to the trust of the people of Rajkot. I see the generations have changed, but the affection for Modi transcends any age limit, he said in his speech. Mr Modi's trip to Gujarat followed his past pattern of Development and legacy (development and heritage). He had earlier in the day inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge of around 2.3 km connecting the Okha mainland to Beyt Dwarka, built at a cost of around 980 crore. After offering prayers at the Dwarakadheesh temple, he also went underwater in the Arabian Sea to pay homage to the submerged remains of old Dwarka, which he spoke fondly of in his speech. In these depths, I wondered about India's glorious past. When I came out, I carried the blessings of Bhagwan Krishna as well as the inspiration of Dwarka. This gave new strength and energy to my resolve to Development and legacy. A divine belief became associated with my goal for Viksit Bharat [developed India]he said. He pointed out that in the past, all major government events were largely held in Delhi, but his government had deliberately tried to expand such events across the country. Today's program bears witness to this effort. Through this unique program, we are continuing a new tradition of development works, inaugurations and laying of foundation stones in many cities across the country, he said. He inaugurated AIIMS at Rajkot in Gujarat and dedicated four other AIIMS at Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) to the nation. For 50 years after Independence, there was only one AIIMS in the country, including Delhi. In the seven decades since Independence, only seven AIIMS were approved, but even these were never completed, he said. But now, in just 10 days, seven new AIIMS have been inaugurated or the foundation stones laid. This is why I say we are developing the country at a much faster pace than in the last six to seven decades, he said. The projects include 200 health infrastructure projects totaling up to `11,500 crore across 23 states, and 21 Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) projects worth around `2,280 crore.

