Japan will continue to urge China to lift the fishing ban; Ready to extend negotiations on treated water

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at the start of the Japan-China summit in San Francisco in November. The Japanese government intends to continue to urge China to lift its ban on imports of Japanese fish products, while following the progress of negotiations between Japanese and Chinese experts on the discharge of treated water from the No. 1 nuclear power plant. of Fukushima. Since China is unlikely to soften its stance in the near future, Japan is preparing to prolong the talks while continuing its efforts to provide in-depth explanations to other countries. The talks took place at the request of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the Japan-China summit in November. The first meeting was held online in January with representatives from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. and government officials from both countries, as well as experts. According to Tokyo, dialogues between experts from the two countries had already taken place before. The January meeting saw Tokyo and Beijing increase the number of their participants. Although there have been no signs of compromise on issues such as how to monitor treated water, Japan is focused on China's willingness to engage in dialogue. Until recently, China was heavily protesting the water release, but Japan has seen possible signs of change. When Beijing held a chief executive level meeting with Tokyo on February 2, the country maintained a strict stance but also announced that the two sides had agreed to continue communicating. In response to China's ban on Japanese fish products, some members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and other officials initially called for legal action at the World Trade Organization. However, the government found it better to continue the dialogue for now rather than resorting to excessive confrontation, a senior official said. As negotiations continue, Beijing could ask Tokyo for face-saving concessions. However, Tokyo does not intend to respond to demands that are not based on scientific evidence; some believe that the negotiations will drag on. At a Pacific Islands Leaders' Meeting (PALM) ministerial meeting this month in Fiji's capital Suva, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa spent much of her time time to seek understanding from participating countries on the issue of treated water. She also confirmed that the topic would be a standing agenda item and would be discussed again at the PALM summit scheduled for July. Related article

