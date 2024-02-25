Politics
Publisher rights and the war between meta and media
Director General of Information and Public Communication of the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kemkominfo) Usman Kansong said discussions on the draft presidential regulation were difficult because of Meta. The company owned by Mark Zuckerberg insists on asking to be exempt from this regulation.
Meta will not take extreme measures like in other countries. We met the decision-makers directly at Meta. “We need to align our vision with them and the influencers who called themselves out some time ago will be harmed,” Usman was quoted as saying by Kompas.id.
Meta is regularly involved in disputes with a number of countries due to the issuance of regulations similar to the Presidential Executive Order on publishers' copyright. On February 17, 2021, for example, Meta removed news content from Facebook Australia because it refused to pay media companies whose news content was uploaded to Facebook.
This action was taken after Australia implemented the News Media Bargaining Code. The settlement requires Facebook and Google to pay local media companies whose content appears on their platforms.
However, Meta's “boycott” did not last long. About three days later, Meta announced that it had reached an agreement with the Australian government. Newsalso reappeared on Facebook Australia. Meta said it was ready to negotiate with publishers under the new regulations.
Publisher's remuneration
In the United States, Meta also faces similar regulations. In 2022, the United States plans to issue the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA). As in Australia, Meta threatened to remove it news of Facebook if the regulations are adopted.
If the regulations are adopted, Meta and Google will have to pay compensation of between $11.9 billion and $13.9 billion per year to media companies in the United States and other countries. Amid intense lobbying, the JCPA was implemented in 2023. The US government gave media companies and digital platforms time to discuss fair compensation.
“For too long, Big Tech (large digital companies) have profited from the news content that appears on their platforms without paying the creators of that content. The JCPA will provide an opportunity for small publishers to sit down (with Big Tech) and earn essential revenue to help them continue creating quality journalism,” explained the CEO of News/Media Alliance, Danielle Coffey.
In Canada, a similar regulation was also issued as the Online News Act in June 2023. Two months later, Meta responded to this regulation by shutting down news on Facebook Canada. Meta claims that only 3% of Facebook users search for information through links on Facebook.
On the other hand, by allowing Canadian media companies to upload articles to Facebook, Meta argues that they are actually providing a free marketing platform worth US$173 million. Until now, Meta still blocks news content from Facebook Canada.
In an interview, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized Meta for prioritizing corporate profits over democracy. “This step (blocking) shows how irresponsible and ignorant they (Meta) are,” Trudeau said.
In the fight against publisher copyright regulations, Meta appears to be in control. They claim that news only generates 4% of advertising dollars. With advertising revenue of $27 billion per quarter, Meta could easily wipe out news of Facebook without suffering major losses.
However, that doesn't mean media companies don't have bullets to attack Meta. A Pew Research survey shows that 36% of Internet users search for information through Facebook. With a total of 2.3 billion users worldwide, Meta could lose hundreds of millions of users if news disappeared from their platform.
Meta itself actually understands that news has great sales value. In 2015, Meta designed Facebook US to have an Instant Article feature to drive user traffic. However, this feature was removed after the US Congress discussed regulations requiring Meta to pay publishers for information posted on Facebook.
In an analysis in The conversation On November 14, 2023, Anya Schiffrin and Haaris Mateen said that Meta and Google have no real intention of boycotting news content on their platforms. Schffrin and Mateen found numerous reports indicating that Google and Meta continue to provide funds to publishers.
“In fact, from a number of interviews we conducted with people working in various media outlets, we found that Google has recently continued to increase the value of payments for publishers in various regions around the world. This is a step, in our view, intended to delay (the promulgation) of the legislation (publishing rights),” explain Schffrin and Mateen.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.alinea.id/media/publisher-rights-dan-perang-meta-vs-media-b2k1Y9PDf
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Publisher rights and the war between meta and media
- Pentagon says new high-altitude balloon intercepted over US recreational craft a year after Chinese controversy
- Bollywood Trivia: Sanya Malhotra gets birthday wishes from Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter! |
- The biggest men's trend of the moment? Dress like a fancy boarding school boy
- Nvidia reaches US$2 trillion market capitalization: a technological innovation milestone
- Meet Alabama Football's new offensive staff following the latest changes
- Shane Gillis bombs with Down syndrome monologue from SNL and gay jokes
- Stock market holidays in March 2024: BSE, NSE will remain closed on these days; check full list
- Google develops AI-powered advertising space for Africa
- Islamabad court sets up special division bench for appeal hearing of Imran Khan, his wife and Shah Mahmood Qureshi
- Japan will continue to urge China to lift the fishing ban; Ready to extend negotiations on treated water
- Shane Gillis Mocks Donald Trump on SNL, Slams His $400 Gold Sneakers