Publisher rights and the war between meta and media

Director General of Information and Public Communication of the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kemkominfo) Usman Kansong said discussions on the draft presidential regulation were difficult because of Meta. The company owned by Mark Zuckerberg insists on asking to be exempt from this regulation.

Meta will not take extreme measures like in other countries. We met the decision-makers directly at Meta. “We need to align our vision with them and the influencers who called themselves out some time ago will be harmed,” Usman was quoted as saying by Kompas.id.

Meta is regularly involved in disputes with a number of countries due to the issuance of regulations similar to the Presidential Executive Order on publishers' copyright. On February 17, 2021, for example, Meta removed news content from Facebook Australia because it refused to pay media companies whose news content was uploaded to Facebook.

This action was taken after Australia implemented the News Media Bargaining Code. The settlement requires Facebook and Google to pay local media companies whose content appears on their platforms.

However, Meta's “boycott” did not last long. About three days later, Meta announced that it had reached an agreement with the Australian government. Newsalso reappeared on Facebook Australia. Meta said it was ready to negotiate with publishers under the new regulations.

Publisher's remuneration

In the United States, Meta also faces similar regulations. In 2022, the United States plans to issue the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA). As in Australia, Meta threatened to remove it news of Facebook if the regulations are adopted.

If the regulations are adopted, Meta and Google will have to pay compensation of between $11.9 billion and $13.9 billion per year to media companies in the United States and other countries. Amid intense lobbying, the JCPA was implemented in 2023. The US government gave media companies and digital platforms time to discuss fair compensation.

“For too long, Big Tech (large digital companies) have profited from the news content that appears on their platforms without paying the creators of that content. The JCPA will provide an opportunity for small publishers to sit down (with Big Tech) and earn essential revenue to help them continue creating quality journalism,” explained the CEO of News/Media Alliance, Danielle Coffey.

In Canada, a similar regulation was also issued as the Online News Act in June 2023. Two months later, Meta responded to this regulation by shutting down news on Facebook Canada. Meta claims that only 3% of Facebook users search for information through links on Facebook.

On the other hand, by allowing Canadian media companies to upload articles to Facebook, Meta argues that they are actually providing a free marketing platform worth US$173 million. Until now, Meta still blocks news content from Facebook Canada.

In an interview, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized Meta for prioritizing corporate profits over democracy. “This step (blocking) shows how irresponsible and ignorant they (Meta) are,” Trudeau said.

In the fight against publisher copyright regulations, Meta appears to be in control. They claim that news only generates 4% of advertising dollars. With advertising revenue of $27 billion per quarter, Meta could easily wipe out news of Facebook without suffering major losses.

However, that doesn't mean media companies don't have bullets to attack Meta. A Pew Research survey shows that 36% of Internet users search for information through Facebook. With a total of 2.3 billion users worldwide, Meta could lose hundreds of millions of users if news disappeared from their platform.

Meta itself actually understands that news has great sales value. In 2015, Meta designed Facebook US to have an Instant Article feature to drive user traffic. However, this feature was removed after the US Congress discussed regulations requiring Meta to pay publishers for information posted on Facebook.

In an analysis in The conversation On November 14, 2023, Anya Schiffrin and Haaris Mateen said that Meta and Google have no real intention of boycotting news content on their platforms. Schffrin and Mateen found numerous reports indicating that Google and Meta continue to provide funds to publishers.

“In fact, from a number of interviews we conducted with people working in various media outlets, we found that Google has recently continued to increase the value of payments for publishers in various regions around the world. This is a step, in our view, intended to delay (the promulgation) of the legislation (publishing rights),” explain Schffrin and Mateen.