200 full-salaried employees for the government railway company… that doesn't exist

Two hundred staff are employed by the government on full salary to work for a flagship Great British Railways body which still does not officially exist, I can reveal.

Officials and consultants are twiddling their thumbs, with some attending only one meeting a day because of delays in passing crucial legislation, sources close to the project said.

First proposed by Boris Johnson in 2021, the rail transformation program was set out to create Great British Railways (GBR), a public sector body to oversee the rail network, but it has still not been officially launched more than two and a half years ago. later.

The National Audit Office (NAO) watchdog is investigating whether the project offers good value for money and is expected to be released in the near future, I has learned.

A Department for Transport (DfT) spokesperson said that in fact substantial progress was being made on our rail reform plan.

A GBR source claimed that around 200 staff and consultants are employed to work on the rail transformation programme, but stressed that only a handful of them were currently dedicated to the project itself, with the remainder helping to other things at DfT or Network Rail.

Former Prime Minister Mr Johnson planned reforms to revolutionize the rail sector, with GBR now responsible for rail infrastructure and awarding contracts to operate trains, while improving punctuality and simplifying Ticketing.

But the project was slowed down by changes in government. I previously revealed that the project was to be abandoned under Liz Truss before receiving a reprieve following Rishi Sunak's arrival at No.10.

Legislation for the GBR was promised in the King's speech in November, but a draft bill was only published this week. The legislation is unlikely to be written into law before the next general election.

The government had hoped to officially launch the organization last year, but delays forced some staff to work on the transition team for more than two and a half years.

A Whitehall source said most of the GBR was on the shelf and ready to go, but had been slowed down by changes in government and a failure to prioritize it. They said the earliest GBR could be functional would be late 2025 and, more realistically, 2026.

One insider said workers had little to do while they waited for the primary legislation to pass.

They said: You have a situation where ambitious people have to sit and twiddle their thumbs, waiting for legislation to be passed. Some people have been seconded by other departments, some are even seconded by other detachments. Currently, work is minimal, with some having only one meeting per day.

Some staff have considered leaving the project because of this, as very little is happening.

Another said he left the organization because of little work being done. They said: I stopped working there because nothing was happening. This has not been the priority of ministers at all, because the process has lacked leadership.

GBR staff were doing their best, but faced obstruction from the DfT and Treasury while trying to do their jobs, the source claimed.

They said: The Department for Transport has many civil servants in Whitehall, who already work on and regulate the rail network. The point of the reforms was to rethink that model, but that meant that some of those overseeing the reforms were the same ones you were legislating for perhaps losing their jobs.

Another source close to the project said: “The major mistake was to include the Department of Transport so closely. The Williams Review [an independent review of the UKs railways published in 2021] felt that the DfT needed to change and the government tasked the DfT with completely reorganizing its own organisation. Turkeys don't vote for Christmas.

They said transition team staff decided to cut a number of consultants assigned to the project in an attempt to save taxpayers' money when it became clear the government was unwilling to move forward. in the reforms.

They said: As soon as it became clear that things were not going to move as quickly as we hoped, we immediately reduced our consulting spend.

Despite some savings, tens of millions of pounds in costs were racked up by the transition team and charged back to the government via Network Rail.

Between March 2022 and April 2023, 33.5 million management fees were re-invoiced by the GBR transition team to a Network Rail subsidiary, which would have paid staff salaries and consultancy fees.

A government source disputed that GBR staff were sitting idle, but acknowledged the current arrangement was not ideal.

They said: Clearly, the lack of primary legislation is not ideal. Plans for team structure and a wider organizational shake-up are still progressing.

Some Johnson-era reforms have been abandoned since Mr Sunak became prime minister. Plans to centralize ticketing were abandoned in December last year.

I The NAO investigation is understood to be examining stalled policies including ticketing closures and fare reform.

Industry sources believe the recent release of the Government's Rail Reform Bill is an attempt to ease some of the NAO's criticism of delays in passing the legislation, although this has been denied by the Government .

Fears for Midlands seat There are even fears that plans for a new headquarters in the Midlands could be cancelled, according to sources close to the project. We said I the obsession with the location of the Great British Railways headquarters, rather than tackling organizational reform, worried them because it suggested a lack of focus on the task at hand. The Department for Transport last year announced a competition to determine which city would host GBR's headquarters last year, with York, Darlington, Carnforth, Crewe, Derby, Swindon and Stockton being considered. After public consultation and debate at Westminster Hall, it was announced that Derby would be the venue. However, it is understood that an existing Network Rail building in the town will be used as its first office, until the search for a proper headquarters begins. A Whitehall source joked that without the bad press caused by having to U-turn on plans for a major government headquarters outside the M25, the project would have already been abandoned.

Mr Sunak has been accused of failing to prioritize Britain's rail network, particularly after the northern section of HS2 was scrapped.

Since plans for GBR were launched in 2021, three different prime ministers and transport secretaries have chaired the project. In total, ten junior ministers have been responsible for the rail file since the last election, some having only held the position for around two months.

Transport expert Christian Wolmar said the launch of GBR had been a fiasco.

Mr Wolmar said: “I think the whole issue has been a fiasco because of government differences over the model. Boris Johnson's initial model included centralization and low private sector involvement, with key decisions handed over to the GBR.

The second set of plans, Rishi Sunak's, is based on open access, with franchises taking on more risk, with incentives for the private sector to make money for good performance. This is the conflict that Truss, Sunak and Johnson all resolved in different ways, and which we had to tear apart.

As conservatives wrestled with different issues, the situation was left to fend for itself, with no one paying attention to how to resolve it.

A DfT spokesperson said: “These claims have no basis in reality, substantial progress is being made on our plan to deliver rail reform to make it better for passengers, and work continues at a steady pace.

This includes expanding Pay As You Go ticketing, trialling simpler fares, setting a rail freight growth target and publishing the Bill now, while the GBR transition team lays the foundations for our plans to create a modern and financially secure rail network.