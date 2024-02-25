China is the world's leading diplomatic power, ahead of the United States, says report

China is the world's largest diplomatic power, with a larger presence than the United States, according to a new report shared with News week.

Although the lead is slim, the report highlights the result of Beijing's efforts to expand its influence amid intensifying geopolitical competition with Washington.

The Lowy Institute's 2024 Global Diplomacy Index, due to be released Sunday morning, ranks 66 nations and territories based on the number of diplomatic posts they have around the world. China comes in first place with 274 positions in its diplomatic network, followed closely by the United States with 271.

“Diplomacy is often overlooked as a measure of influence, but it has never been a more important part of statecraft,” said Ryan Neelam, director of the Public Opinion and Foreign Policy Program at the Lowy Institute, in a press release. “The Global Diplomacy Index shows that governments continue to invest in diplomacy to project power and achieve their interests.”

“The current rivalry between the United States and China is reflected in the dominance of the superpowers in the 2024 rankings,” he said, adding, “while geopolitical competition has propelled Asia and the Pacific to the center attention”.

The results show that Beijing is ahead in Africa, East Asia, the Pacific island countries and Central Asia, while Washington still has the advantage in Europe, North and Central America and South Asia. South. They are linked to the Middle East and South America.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (second from left) and his delegation attend a meeting with leaders of the Vietnamese Communist Party at the Central Office of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Hanoi, December 12, 2023. Vietnam…

Contacted for comment, the Chinese Embassy in the United States cited News week at the Central Conference on Foreign Affairs held in Beijing in December, during which President Xi Jinping discussed at length the strategic necessity of promoting diplomacy consistent with the nation's strategic interests and commitment to the ideology of State.

The rare meeting, which took place behind closed doors and was attended by the country's top officials, was one of Xi's most scathing remarks yet on the issue of foreign policy. He said at the meeting that “China has become a major, responsible country with greater international influence, greater capacity to lead new efforts and greater moral appeal.”

Xi also outlined six foreign policy “imperatives,” including maintaining firm stances on international issues, channeling China's growing weight in international affairs toward promoting development and prosperity, enforcing a “correct understanding of history and the bigger picture” to navigate global trends, and the channeling of tradition. while also seeking innovation in diplomacy, vigorously defending national interests to combat “bullying”, and leveraging institutional strength under the leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

As News week A key element of China's diplomatic approach is a complex network of “strategic partnerships” that has evolved and expanded over the years.

Expanding this diplomatic network was a central priority of the People's Republic last year, as requested by Xi during the last National Congress of the Communist Party of China convened in October 2022. The effort, however, was met with some skepticism and criticism. some concern in the West regarding the role of Beijing. emerging role in global affairs.

Yet China's brokering of the resumption of relations between Middle East rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia in March last year marked a historic victory for Beijing. Even though the region was subsequently plunged into crisis with the outbreak of the Gaza war, Riyadh and Tehran remained in contact.

China's foray into strengthening Russian-Ukrainian diplomacy has also received attention in 2023, even as the two sides remain locked in conflict.

Simultaneous wars involving America's partners and allies in Europe and the Middle East have been accompanied by mutual calls for engagement from Beijing and Washington. While the rivalry between the United States and China has intensified over the past decade, a cautious thaw has emerged since Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden met at a four-hour summit in San Francisco last November.

News week has contacted the US State Department for comment.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to discuss “a range of bilateral, regional and global issues within the framework of the continued efforts to maintain open and accountable lines of communication.” manage competition in the relationship,” according to a State Department statement.

The question of Taiwan nevertheless remains a serious subject of contention between the two greatest powers. Beijing claims the self-governing island and has pledged to retake it through diplomacy or force, while Washington provides the autonomous government in Taipei with growing political and military support.

China's efforts to sever the Taiwanese government's international ties were evident in the report accompanying the Global Diplomatic Index 2024. Although Taiwan earned 33rd place in the ranking, the report noted that of the 110 overseas posts of island in the world, most of them “are not officially accredited as diplomatic missions”.

Last month, the small Pacific island nation of Nauru became the latest nation to cut ties with Taiwan in favor of establishing relations with Beijing, leaving Taipei with just a dozen official diplomatic allies: Belize, Eswatini , Guatemala, Haiti, Marshall Islands and Palau. , Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tuvalu and the Vatican.

The Pacific Islands have been particularly the focus of attention, with the report noting that “there has been a wave of new diplomatic missions to the Pacific Islands”, “driven by geopolitical competition in the region”.

Meanwhile, “Taiwan is struggling to preserve its few remaining formal diplomatic relations while China distances itself from certain countries through economic and other attractions,” the report observes.

On the other hand, the report notes that “China's rise to first place has been rapid,” having trailed the United States by 23 places in 2011 before overtaking it for the first time in 2019 by a margin of three. That gap widened to eight in the previous ranking in 2011, but narrowed further last year as Beijing's positions fell by one and Washington's by four.

The report's authors expect both countries to remain relatively stuck in their slightly fluctuating positions at the top of the list, noting that “since China took the lead, both countries have largely stagnated.”

“Maybe this is normal,” the report said. “Once diplomatic networks reach critical mass, options for new openings narrow to second- and third-tier cities, or countries considered more peripheral and often with riskier operating environments.”