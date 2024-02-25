This weekend, Jokowi invited Jan Ethes-Sedah Mirah to perform at Central Jakarta Mall





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) started enjoying the weekend again by spending time with her grandchildren. Jokowi took her five grandchildren to the shopping mall in central Jakarta (Jakpus). Jokowi's leisure activities on Saturday, February 24 were shared on YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat, as seen on Sunday (25/2/2024). Jokowi wore a white long-sleeved T-shirt. The five grandchildren are Jan Ethes and La Lembah Manah, who are the children of Gibran Rakabuming and Selvi Ananda, as well as Sedah Mirah, Panembahan Al Nahyan and Panembahan Al Saud, who are the children of Bobby Nasution and Kahiyang Ayu. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jokowi took his grandchildren as he headed to the region Playground which is in the shopping center. Jan Ethes and Sedah Mirah looked excited to jump on the trampoline. Al Nahyan can be seen playing creatively with the sand. Jokowi was seen watching his grandchildren enjoy the rides Playground on the side of the zone. He seemed to smile when he saw the actions of his grandchildren. Apart from this, Jokowi took his grandchildren to a toy store. Jokowi is the target selfie residents while queuing at the checkout. After that, Jokowi took his grandchildren to the mall again. Jokowi has been invited several times selfie with the inhabitants. Residents seemed busy immortalizing Jokowi's activities. Jokowi smiled as he looked in all directions at the residents calling to him. Two residents admitted they did not expect to meet Jokowi at the Central Jakarta mall. They were happy to have the opportunity selfie with Jokowi. “We are very happy to be able to meet and take photos with Pak Jokowi. We are from Medan, you know, very far away. It turns out that we met Pak Jokowi here,” the resident said. The three women who took photos with Jokowi also expressed the same enthusiasm. “Thrilled Really, there might be a chance to meet the head of state, yes. You are healthy. Thank you for serving as president for two terms. Lots of changes in our country. I love youSir,” they said. (fca/knv)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7211020/akhir-pekan-jokowi-ajak-jan-ethes-sedah-mirah-main-di-mal-jakpus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos