



When Donald J. Trump appeared at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia last weekend to promote a line of limited-edition gold high-tops, there were plenty of boos from the crowd, but none coming from Roman Sharf.

A watch dealer known for his selection of tangerine-sized Audemars Piguets and Patek Philippes, Mr. Sharf ended up purchasing an autographed pair of Never Surrender sneakers after placing a $9,000 bid at a hosted auction that day on the Whatnot application.

They're still new and smell like glue, Mr. Sharf said Friday morning as he held the shoes in front of his face and inhaled them.

Above each ankle was an American flag of sorts, made up of red and black lines and a blue box filled with glittery stars and stripes. There were embossed T's on the tongue and T's on the sides. The former president's signature appeared in thick black ink on the shiny tip of the right nib.

As he showed off his prize, Mr. Sharf stood on the second floor of the small building in Southampton, Pa., that is the headquarters of his company, Luxury Bazaar. Except for the shell of a 2019 Formula 1 car serving as a sculpture, the space resembled a vault.

Behind him was a desk filled with vintage Louis Vuitton trunks, old cassette tapes of Jay-Z, Whitney Houston and 2 Live Crew, among others, and an orange Pelican briefcase containing two dozen watches that he said were collectively worth about $3 millions of dollars.

Mr. Sharf wore blue Nike

He ended up at the club because he proudly posted his Sneaker Con acquisition on his social media, where he has hundreds of thousands of followers. Afterwards, Mr. Trump extended an invitation to lunch. So Mr. Sharf hopped on a plane and headed to the golf club with his 20-year-old son, Marcus Sharf, who lives in Miami and runs a high-end sneaker and streetwear boutique, HYPMiami.

Mr. Sharf had the Caesar salad and chicken noodle soup. Mr. Trump munched on his hamburger and fries. After lunch, Mr. Sharf's rabbi texted to ask if they had discussed the situation in Israel, but to no avail.

It was like talking with friends, Mr. Sharf said. It was a normal conversation, without an agenda.

Many of Mr. Sharf's several hundred thousand followers on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok had a different reaction: They said they would unsubscribe from his feeds because of his support for Mr. Trump. Some of the anger online was stoked by a Daily Mail article about Mr Sharf's sneaker purchase, which portrayed him as a Russian oligarch prone to MAGA mania.

Mr. Sharf said he was not bothered by the criticism. I'm on social media, he said. I'm used to haters.

He added that he takes care of people who have money and that many of them are Republicans happy to see him professing his allegiance to Mr. Trump. But Mr. Sharf wanted to clarify some things, including the fact that he is not Russian, but Ukrainian.

He said he was 13 when he arrived in the United States with his stepmother, older sister and father in 1988, three years before Ukraine seceded from the Soviet Union and become an independent nation.

He had $4 in his pocket, Mr. Sharf said of his father.

The family moved to Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, and lived in a small apartment in one of the buildings operated by Fred Trump. His father got a job at a company welding awnings in stores and worked as a waiter on weekends. His mother-in-law was an accountant.

After high school, from 1993 to 1996, Mr. Sharf served in the United States Army. He was stationed at Camp Pelham, South Korea, then moved to Fort Knox in Kentucky, records show.

From there, he spent two years at Pennsylvania State University before heading to the Philadelphia area, where he attended a trade school in computer programming. He then took a job with HealthPartners Inc., an insurer. When his annual salary exceeded $50,000, he had enough to claim to be rich.

I leased a BMW 3 Series and bought a Rolex Datejust for $1,000, he said. He entered the room before me.

Mr. Sharf held out his arm, showing off his Rolex. The watch now dangling from his wrist was a vintage yellow gold Patek Philippe Nautilus sports watch that trades for 200 times that, give or take.

In the late 1990s, he worked at Deutsche Bank, where he worked in infrastructure support. At the same time, he started selling watches on eBay. His side hustle took off and in 2006, he founded Luxury Bazaar. It now has 30 employees and two offices, one in Southampton, Pennsylvania, the other in Hong Kong. He lives with his wife, Anna Sharf, and their two young children in suburban Philadelphia.

Mr. Sharf declared himself resolutely opposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. I don't even understand his goal, he said of President Vladimir V. Putin. He added that he believed Mr. Trump would be the only president who could end the war by getting both sides to sit down and make a deal.

I am a strong supporter of the First Amendment and the right to bear arms, Mr. Sharf said. I also believe in same-sex marriage and the right to abortion. Limitless.

To me, everyone is green, he continued, invoking a saying from his time in the army. That's what the military teaches you, because we all wear the same color uniform. What I hate to see is division. Were we one people under one flag.

Even if his shoes had two. One for each foot.

