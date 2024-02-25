'I'm full of emotions today': PM Narendra Modi goes underwater in deep sea, offers prayer in Dwarka. See the pictures





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered prayers at the site where the ancient city of Dwarka is believed to have been submerged underwater in the depths of the Gujarat Sea. PM Modi went underwater, into the depths of the sea, and prayed at the site where the submerged city of Dwarka is. Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Dwarka, a city that continues to capture imaginations with its rich cultural and spiritual heritage. Underwater, PM Modi also offered peacock feathers as a tribute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in an article on I felt connected to an ancient time of spiritual greatness and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all.” PM Modi said: Today I experienced those moments which will stay with me forever… I went to the bottom of the sea and did 'Darshan' of the ancient city of Dwarka . Archaeologists have written a lot about the city of Dwarka hidden under water. In our scriptures also it is said about Dwarka that it was a city with beautiful gates and great buildings, as tall as the top of the world. Lord Krishna himself built this city… When I went to the bottom of the sea, I experienced divinity… I prostrated myself before Dwarkadhish. I took a peacock feather with me and placed it at the feet of Lord Krishna. I had always been curious to go there and touch the remains of the ancient city of Dwarka. I am full of emotions today… A decades-old dream came true today…”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Gujarat's famous Lord Krisha temple, Dwarkadish, on Sunday morning.

Situated at the tip of the Gomti River and the Arabian Sea in Gujarat, the majestic Dwarkadhish Temple is an important Hindu pilgrimage site for Vaishnavites, especially devotees of Lord Krishna. Dwarkadhish temple is one of the Char Dham.

The main deity of the temple is Lord Krishna, called Dwarkadhish, or king of Dwarka.

The Prime Minister then received an idol of Lord Krishna from the temple priests.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, the country's longest cable-stayed bridge spanning approximately 2.32 km, connecting the Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka in Gujarat.

“I am delighted to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu today – a bridge that connects land and people. It is a vibrant testimony to our commitment to development and progress,” the Prime Minister said in a message on X .

The bridge, formerly known as 'Signature Bridge', has been renamed 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge. The 2.32 km bridge, comprising 900 meters of double-span cable-stayed central section and a 2.45 km long access road, was constructed at a cost of 979 crore, according to an official statement.

The four-lane bridge, 27.20 meters wide, has 2.50 meter wide paths on each side, the press release said. The bridge, known as 'Signature Bridge', was renamed 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge. Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, almost 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is located.

