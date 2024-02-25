At CPAC, Trump discusses conflicting visions of the future of the Americas





Former President Donald J. Trump laid out what lies ahead for America if he or President Biden wins the 2024 presidential election, using a speech Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference to present a near-utopian vision of the future of the country and which recalls a post-apocalyptic vision. movie.

If Mr. Biden is re-elected to a second four-year term, Mr. Trump warned in his speech, Medicare will collapse. Social Security will collapse. Health care in general will collapse. The same will be true for public education. Millions of manufacturing jobs will be stifled and disappear. The US economy will be deprived of energy and there will be constant power outages. The Islamist militant group Hamas will terrorize our streets. There will be a third world war and America will lose it. America itself will face annihilation.

On the other hand, Mr. Trump promised Saturday that if elected, America would be richer, safer, stronger, prouder and more beautiful than ever. Crime in big cities? Thing of the past.

Chicago could be solved in a day, Mr. Trump said. New York could be solved in half a day there.

It is impossible to verify the future. But Mr. Trump's speech at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland felt familiar again, like 2016 or 2020.

During his 2020 campaign, Mr. Trump warned that Mr. Biden would confiscate your guns and destroy your suburbs. He predicted that the economy would fall into a depression worse than the Great Depression of the 1930s and that the stock market would collapse. A Biden presidency, he predicted four years ago, would mean that America's seniors would have no air conditioning during the summer, no heat in the winter and no electricity during peak hours. And, he warned in July 2020, you will no longer have energy coming from the great state of Texas, from New Mexico, from anywhere.

Some of these past predictions are now verifiable and turned out to be fiction. The stock market has reached record highs under the Biden administration. The weapons were not confiscated. The air conditioning is as good or bad as it has ever been. And under Mr. Biden, the United States is producing more oil, not only more than under Mr. Trump, but more than any other country.

Mr. Trump also left office with a long list of his own unfulfilled campaign promises, including completing construction of a wall along the southwest border. On Saturday, he blamed his Republican congressional colleagues and his own inexperience for the failure.

Remember, I've never done this kind of thing before, he said, describing his border wall negotiations.

Yet the vision for the country that Mr. Trump laid out Saturday at CPAC has the potential to connect powerfully with the fears and lives of millions of Americans.

When Mr. Trump said Saturday that Mr. Biden had allowed hordes of illegal aliens to cross our borders, he was speaking to a voting public that has much more confidence in Mr. Trump to handle immigration. Under Mr. Biden, record numbers of undocumented migrants have crossed the southern border, straining local services and infuriating even Democratic mayors and governors, who have pleaded with the White House to take the problem more seriously. (Mr. Trump did not mention in his speech how he had virtually killed a bipartisan effort to help solve the problem because he wanted to deprive Mr. Biden of a legislative victory in an election year.)

And when Mr. Trump rails against what he describes as a bad economy under Mr. Biden, his message resonates empirically with voters, even though the Biden administration can boast of a number of economic data. Under Mr. Biden, unemployment is low, real wages are rising, the stock market is booming, and inflation is finally calming. But at the same time, many grocery and other living costs are now much higher than they were under Mr. Trump. When Mr. Trump criticizes Mr. Biden for inflation, as he often does, he is exploiting a problem that Democratic strategists fear will be one of Mr. Biden's biggest liabilities this fall.

On Saturday, after issuing a series of dire warnings about a second Biden term, Mr. Trump abandoned his prepared remarks to share long, rambling anecdotes about what he described as his brilliant behind-the-scenes negotiations as president . No one can make such ramblings, he said of his own ramblings, as he recalled his late uncle.

For his part, Mr. Biden issued his own warning, telling his supporters that Mr. Trump would destroy American democratic principles and be an agent of chaos if he returned to the White House. Last month, on the eve of the third anniversary of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, by Mr. Trump's supporters, Mr. Biden said in a speech: “There is no confusion about who Trump is or who about what he intends to do. adding: We all know who Donald Trump is. The question is: who are we?

Mr. Trump's CPAC speech came on the day of the GOP primary election in South Carolina, the home state of his main Republican rival, Nikki Haley. He dominated the primary race so much, and was ahead of Ms. Haley by so many points in the polling averages, that Mr. Trump adopted the rhetoric and posture of a frontrunner ignoring the primaries and focusing on the November general election. Not once in his entire speech did he mention Mrs. Haley's name.

What made Saturday's speech different for Mr. Trump than in 2016 and 2020 was how he made his unprecedented legal situation, as the first former president charged with crimes, a central focus of his campaign message. Even though Mr. Trump now insists that his only revenge will be the success of the American people, a departure from his previous promises to lead prosecutions of his political opponents, the theme of retaliation has been aired on CPAC.

I stand before you today not only as your former and future president, but also as a proud political dissident, Mr. Trump said.

For hard-working Americans, he added, November 5 will be our new day of liberation, but for the liars, cheats, fraudsters, censors and impostors who have commandeered our government, it will be the day of their judgment.

At that moment, the crowd whistled and roared.

