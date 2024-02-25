Exclusive: All eyes on Imran as refusal of Prez Alvi's 'immunity offer' could deepen discord with Pakistan Army





Last updated: February 25, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf' party chant slogans during a protest against allegations of electoral fraud in some constituencies during the parliamentary elections, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday February 11, 2024. (AP)

Pakistani president offers Imran Khan immunity amid rift with military. Imran Khan refuses and opts for legal proceedings

Following the upheaval following Pakistan's February 8 elections, President Arif Alvi extended an offer of immunity to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a bid to protect him from dozens of accusations against him. His refusal to accept the offer has heightened political tensions and could exacerbate discord between his party and the powerful military, sources told CNN-News18.

The PTI president-elect intends to use Article 45 of the Pakistani constitution, which allows pardons for people facing legal consequences. Alvi wants to relieve the 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician of what he termed as false accusations. However, Imran Khan remains adamant in his decision to take legal action, even though he knows that the judiciary is perceived to be biased.

Meanwhile, Pakistan prepares to elect a new president. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is expected to hold elections for the post of the country's president by March 9, two days before half of the senators retire after completing their six-year term. The general elections having taken place on February 8, the presidential election must take place before March 9, just two days before the retirement of half of the 100 members of the Senate.

Pakistani media reported that the Senate elections were also scheduled to be held in the first week of March, but due to the delay in the general elections of the national and provincial assemblies, the Senate elections will now be held either in the last week of March or on first. week of April. This report on the offer of immunity comes amid a surge in threats against Khan and his family, including his third wife, Bushra Bibi.

A recent CNN-News18 article revealed alarming details, suggesting a concerted effort to eliminate Khan and his inner circle. It was reported that Khan's wife narrowly escaped a potential threat. To complicate matters further, Khan reportedly refused Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) offers in favor of a negotiated settlement. The purported conditions of the offer included retirement from politics or selection of alternative prime ministerial candidates, which Khan categorically rejected.

