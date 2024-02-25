Top 3 news: Tourists must bring US$417 to enter Thailand, observer says Jokowi could influence Prabowo cabinet





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – English tempo completed the top 3 news for Sunday February 25, 2024. Here are the highlights: Here is the list of the 3 main news on English tempo Today: 1. Tourists are advised to bring US$417 in cash to enter Thailand Thailand is one of the most popular travel destinations for Indonesian tourists for its beautiful beaches and easy accessibility. Indonesians do not need a visa to enter Thailand and the cost is quite affordable. However, entering Thailand is not as simple as it seems. The Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok revealed that it had received numerous complaints from citizens who were not allowed to enter the country, the reason being that their travel documents were incomplete while officials there Thai immigration officers were carrying out a random check. Click here to read more 2. Jokowi will influence the composition of the Prabowo-Gibran cabinet, says observer Indonesian Politics Parameter Executive Director Adi Prayitno estimated that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will influence the composition of Prabowo-Gibran's cabinet at least until October 20, 2024, the inauguration day of the president and vice president elected for 2024-2029. period. “Before October 20, Jokowi could still influence the composition of the cabinet,” said Adi when contacted via WhatsApp, Saturday, February 24. However, he also assessed that Prabowo also had a reference for the next government composition. But Adi said that would not last long since the final president, after October 20, would be Prabowo. “After October 20, there is no guarantee [that Jokowi will influence the cabinet composition] at all. Because Prabowo will be the definitive president,” Adi said. Click here to read more 3. Jakarta Immigration Arrests 3 Yemeni Nationals for Suspected Human Trafficking South Jakarta Immigration apprehended three foreign nationals from Yemen suspected of being involved in human trafficking on Thursday evening, February 22, 2024. “All three were arrested in Kalibata's apartment in Pancoran, South Jakarta last night, February 22. We will continue to develop this case because the crime was committed by foreigners,” said Jakarta the head of the Jakarta Immigration Office, Sandi Andaryadi. , Friday February 23, 2024. With the help of Indonesian citizens, the three foreigners were accused of sending Indonesian citizens, including women, to the Middle East without going through legal procedures. Click here to read more TEMPO.CO Editors Choice: Tourists are advised to bring US$417 in cash to enter Thailand

