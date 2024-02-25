



At a recent meeting hosted by the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council, President Xi Jinping invoked a poem by Mao Zedong, describing the global situation with a phrase known for its deceptive optimism: “Beautiful scenery of this side only. » This moment of literary allusion comes at a time when China finds itself at the center of swirling internal and external controversies, including the absence of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee for the first time in four decades, and the he enigmatic death of former premier Li Keqiang. Amid these developments, Xi's administration faces increasing scrutiny over its policies in Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as growing resistance from Western countries. Internal conflicts and quest for stability Recent events suggest a tumultuous undercurrent in China's political landscape. The notable absence of key meetings, traditionally crucial for the party's political direction and cohesion, has sparked speculation about possible internal discord. Criticisms leveled by figures such as former Vice President Zeng Qinghong and former Defense Minister Chi Haotian at last year's Beidaihe conference further highlight possible fractures within the party ranks. These incidents, coupled with the mysterious circumstances surrounding Li Keqiang's death, paint a picture of a leadership grappling with challenges to its authority and narrative. Controversial policies in Hong Kong and Taiwan On the international stage, Xi's government has continued to promote controversial policies, notably in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Efforts to enact Article 23 of the Basic Law in Hong Kong, aimed at targeting “hostile foreign forces”, have led to increased censorship and the cancellation of cultural events, including a highly anticipated football match starring Lionel Messi. The actions have sparked concerns about the erosion of freedoms in the city, despite assurances from some business representatives that the legislation will provide a stable environment for foreign companies. Meanwhile, tensions with Taiwan have escalated, with increased military harassment and incidents in the waters between the two regions, reflecting Xi's aggressive stance toward Taiwan's perceived prosperity. A delicate balance: progress and peril Despite these challenges, China's leaders continue to tout their achievements over the past year, with Xi Jinping's poetic reference aimed at highlighting the nation's resilience and progress. However, the backdrop of internal conflict, coupled with contentious politics in Hong Kong and Taiwan, suggests that leaders are walking a tightrope between asserting their power and navigating the complexities of regional and global diplomacy. As China continues to assert its position on the global stage, the balance between maintaining internal stability and managing external relations remains a delicate undertaking, fraught with both potential and peril.

