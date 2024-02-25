Modi to Chandel, but not Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Modi is perhaps the most popular name in the country today, given that it is the name of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who has led the BJP government as Center since May 2014. And with the 2024 general elections coming closer by the day, one would probably hear more of the Modi, Modi, Modi chant. So, for people living outside the district headquarters of Chandel, they do not know that there is a village named Modi. Yes! About 70 km southeast of Imphal and about 6 km from the district headquarters of Chandel is a village called Modi. Founded on December 20, 1823 by Pashel Modi of Anal Khullel (Achengkhu) with his wife, Nula Pethem, and some elders, it was named after Pashel Modi as Modi Village in Buphelon. However, due to various conditions of the time, they migrated from one place to another until they finally settled in the present-day Modi village in 1961. Inhabited by the Anal Naga tribe, the village of Modi is home to 61 households with a population of around 260 inhabitants. The village is connected by a blacktop road constructed by BRTF to the district headquarters. However, despite its name, Modi's village is like any other, with its ups and downs and affected by world events. With a large number of villagers being farmers and their main source of income being agriculture, Kl. John Mota, head of Modi village, said the current crisis has also affected the village in many ways.

After the crisis, and due to the geographical location of the Chandel district headquarters, the price of basic necessities has increased and is no longer available as before the crisis. So, for a village like Modi, comprising mainly of cultivators, it has become more difficult now, John Mota said. Moreover, due to climate change, cultivation, which is mainly jhum cultivation, has also become more difficult, he explained. 10 or 15 years ago, it was not as hot as today and cultivation was easier then. But again, we cannot give up jhum cultivation as it is our main source of income, the village head said. Even the streams and the Chakpi river, which is the lifeline of Chandel district and the village, are drying up. A time will come when we may have to buy water, he lamented. Although the village benefited from a project under the Jal Jeevan Mission: Har Ghar Jal, the water tank was built on the site of a theological college located a few kilometers from the village. So it is possible to get water from this reservoir, making it more difficult to supply drinking water to the village, the chief said. John Mota also informed that Modi Model Village under SAGY was inaugurated by Mayanglambam Rajkumar, DC, Chandel under the initiative of Lok Sabha MP Lorho S Pfoze. However, apart from the inauguration, no other work or initiative has been undertaken in the village under the model village, the chief lamented.

He also informed that many schemes and schemes from various government departments had been issued in the name of the village but none had been implemented so far. Some of the proposals for the villages identified under SAGY 20-21 to be taken up in Modi village include an inter-village road with drainage system (3 km), construction of an office building with 3 rooms and toilets , construction of a guest house with a conference room with Capacity of 30 to 50 rooms, construction of a kitchen with 10 small cabins, construction of an eco-garden with open seating, compound wall fence with gate, street lighting, tube well with solar energy system, Ch. Neighborhood and a garage with a cost of around Rs. 4.34 million. However, no work has started and we don't understand what is happening, the village chief said. When asked if the name Modi had any advantage in the current context, given that it is also the name of the Indian Prime Minister, village head John Mota said it was not really the case. Modi village was established 200 years ago and we even celebrated 100 years of Christianity for the village. So it makes no difference, he said. However, considering the current crisis in the state and the silence from the centre, John Mota said it would really help if Prime Minister Modi said and did some things to end the crisis. It would definitely help in controlling the crisis if Prime Minister Modi visits our state, the Modi village head expressed. While expressing concerns over the never-ending crisis in the state, saying it has affected everyone, regardless of community, John Mota called for peace in the state and appealed to warring communities to sit down at the table and resolve problems. issue.

